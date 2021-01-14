DC Announces Batman & Scooby Doo Mysteries Comic Book Series

✖

What happens when you combine the World's Greatest Detective with the sleuths of Mystery, Inc.? You get an exciting, mystery-solving adventure that's fun for all ages! Coming first to digital on March 27th and then to print on April 13th, DC is launching Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries, an all-new, all-ages DC comic book series from writers Ivan Cohen and Sholly Fish with artists Dario Brizuela and Randy Elliott to deliver the newest Batman & Scooby-Doo content!

Expanding DC's all-ages comic book library, the new series will feature original team-up stories featuring the Dark Knight along with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred launching with digital chapters on Saturday, March 27th -- think of it as Saturday-morning cartoons, but comics -- and will run as a series of 24 digital chapters to be collected in 12 print issues available in April in comic book shops.

The kick-off story, from Cohen and Brizuela, features "an adventure when Batman discovers his original purple gloves have gone missing—Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo travel back in time to Batman’s Year One era to solve the case! Will this time-traveling heist have a happy ending? Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1, “Glove Story,” written by Ivan Cohen with art and cover by Dario Brizuela, begins with the first of two DC Digital First chapters on March 27 followed by a print issue collecting the same story on April 13."

The second Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries story -- from Scooby-Do Team Up creative team Fisch and Elliot -- will see Scooby-Doo and Batman team up to solve the mystery of a ghost who is haunting the Batcave, but ghost or no ghost that's not the real mystery. The real mystery is how did someone get into the Batcave to stage the phony phantom and could it mean that Batman's enemies have now discovered his true identity? Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #2, “Going Bats,” written by Sholly Fisch with art and cover by Randy Elliott, arrives in print on May 11 after digital chapters beginning on April 24.

Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries begins digitally on March 27th and debuts in print on April 13th. You can read more about the new series here.

Are you excited to see Batman team up with Mystery, Inc?