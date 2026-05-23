14 Years Later, Naruto’s Final War Gets a New Official Release

Masashi Kishimoto’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series Naruto has one of the most unique power systems in Shonen. The series is still loved among global fans thanks to its captivating story, intriguing characters, and thrilling fights. The manga began serializing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999 and became one of the most popular series of all time. Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation in 2002 turned it into a global phenomenon. The original anime aired until 2007, after which the animation studio released a second part called Naruto: Shippuden, which follows the protagonist after a two-and-a-half-year time skip. Naruto’s journey begins as someone unable to control even the most basic Jutsu, barely graduating as a Genin Ninja. However, as his journey continues, the truth about him comes to light while he continues to strive for the top. Throughout the story, he learned new ways of becoming stronger. Most of his techniques revolve around Shadow Clone Jutsu, Rasengan, and his Sage Mode as he develops unique techniques to fight against the villains.





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