7 DC Heroes Who Should Never Join the Justice League

The Justice League is the team you think of when you think of DC Comics. Sure, the Justice Society has been around longer and the Teen Titans are arguably more popular, mostly thanks to Teen Titans GO!, but the League is the DC team. Over the years, every hero worth their salt has been a member of the group; in fact, the current version of the League is made up of every hero on Earth, all back-up members for the squad. For some heroes, this is long overdue, because they’ve deserved to be a member for ages. However, there are other heroes who shouldn’t have gotten the chance.

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Some heroes just aren’t Justice League material. They may be formidable and have been fighting the good fight for a while, but they just aren’t the right fit for a variety of reasons. These seven DC heroes should never join the Justice League, as they just aren’t cut out for the A-team.

7) Damian Wayne

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Damian Wayne is an amazing Robin and, as the son of Batman, seems to be a shoe-in for the Justice League. However, it almost certainly isn’t the best place for him, and not for the reason that might seem apparent. Damian was taught to kill by his maternal family, the al Ghuls, but what really makes him wrong for the League is his bullheadedness. Damian always wants to be in charge and isn’t that much of a team player. He makes his father look downright inviting. He can’t put aside his ego and wants to be in charge of everything. Maybe he’ll mature and get better, but until then, it’s best that he doesn’t join up.

6) B’Wana Beast

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B’Wana Beast, to begin with, is lame and that’s reason enough for him not to join the Justice League, but his powers make it a lot worse. A special potion he drank gave him superhuman physical attributes and the power to fuse any two animals together to make a chimera of sorts. His powers are basically useless unless the team is in a jungle and even then just create an angry animal that is as strong as two animals. There have certainly been more useless heroes out there, but it’s hard to think one off the top of your head. There is no Justice League mission where he adds anything to the proceedings.

5) Ravager

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Ravager is the daughter of one of DC’s greatest villains, Deathstroke. She trained with her father to fight the Teen Titans, realized his father was a monster for what he made her into, and joined the team. Since then, she’s been a pretty good anti-hero. She certainly has the skills to join the Justice League but there is a problem: her connection with her father. Rose has shown that she will fall for his lies pretty easily and that’s reason enough to keep her from the team. He could use her to get an in to the group, manipulating her again into being his fool.

4) Beast Boy

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Beast Boy is one of the greatest Teen Titans ever. He joined the team as a spoiled shapeshifter who just wanted to meet girls and become popular, and ended up being put the through the ringer again and again, never losing his trademark smile or demeanor. However, it’s that demeanor that’s the problem. Beast Boy is certainly ready for the rigors of the League, but he’s still a bit too immature and too much of a show boat to be trusted on League-level missions. The Titans know how to use him to the utmost extent of his abilities; on the League, he would be a Booster Gold-level annoyance and the League already has one Booster.

3) The Phantom Stranger

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The Phantom Stranger is one of those inscrutable beings who appears out of nowhere, tells anyone listening about a terrible threat, and then kind of hangs out and watches. He’s quite powerful and respected by everyone in the upper echelons of the magical community, but ask yourself this – when have you ever seen him actually do anything? His role in the universe isn’t to be out there battling evil, it’s to marshal the forces of good, to be a stranger who shows up when he’s needed. He’s not really the type of person the League needs on a full-time basis.

2) Wild Dog

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Wild Dog is a Z-list DC hero that most fans have never even heard of. He first appeared in the ’80s, as DC tried to get Punisher fans through the door. A former Marine, he started his mission against crime in the Quad Cities after his sister was attacked and has been killing bad guys ever since. He’s a street-level vigilante who shoots people; while the League has had many street-level members, his proclivity towards killing his foes means that the team would almost certainly just “accidentally” shred his membership application and forget they ever got it.

1) Red Hood

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Jason Todd is the black sheep of the Bat-Family. He was the mouthy, angry Robin and the Joker made him pay for his hotheadedness. After his return to life, he became first a villain out for revenge before rejoining the Bat-Family then ended up coming back the Bat-Family, again becoming the mouthy, angry one. Jason is a skilled fighter and a great hero in his own regard, but if there’s anyone who isn’t Justice League material, it’s him. He’s always had a problem with authority and he’s been known for getting much too violent with the enemies he fights. He needs to mellow substantially before he can be considered for membership.

What DC heroes do you think aren’t Justice League material? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!