DC: It's Jo Versus the Clock in New Far Sector Preview

Far Sector has been telling a one-of-a-kind Green Lantern story, and while it is sadly winding down, there are still two issues left before we hit the big conclusion. DC recently revealed a new look at the penultimate issue to help tide us all over though, picking up right in the midst of all the chaos surrounding Jo, the City Enduring, and the attempted political takeover. The city is in complete chaos, and now Blaze of Glory wants to make it worse by turning on the people they are supposed to represent and protect with a deadly weapon. Of course, there is one Lantern standing in their way, but there's just one small problem.

Jo is one of the best Lanterns around, so normally it wouldn't be an unfathomable goal to take on the city's defense system and their army on her own. Unfortunately, her ring is losing power at the absolute worst time, so that goal just got 10 times harder.

You can check out the preview starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

"Riots are breaking out across the City Enduring as its citizens realize that there are political shenanigans disrupting their way of life and subverting the will of the people. To quell this unrest, @BlazeofGlory is threatening to unleash a terrible weapon upon her own people. Jo has to race against the ticking clock of a Green Lantern ring that is rapidly losing power to bypass the city’s entire defense forces and stop this attack from above."

FAR SECTOR #11

Written by N.K. JEMISIN

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

ON SALE 4/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 11 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

