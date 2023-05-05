DC Reveals Epic New Look at Power Girl Special #1 (Exclusive)

The Dawn of DC initiative is now underway, and it is highlighting characters that fans have wanted to see spotlighted for years. Some of the newest upcoming examples of that will include new Power Girl and Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville series, which give the beloved DC heroines their own solo books for the first time in years (or, in some cases, ever). The story of both books will kick off in May 30th's Power Girl Special #1 — and now we have a look at what that will entail. DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of the main story in Power Girl Special #1, as well as the ten-page Fire and Ice back-up.

Power Girl Special #1 will feature a main story from Leah Williams (X-Terminators, X-Factor) and artist Marguerite Sauvage (Action Comics), in which, which new powers and a new mission, Power Girl faces a challenge unlike any she's experienced before in this shocking one-shot rising from the events of Lazarus Planet and Action Comics!

The Fire & Ice back-up story will be written by Joanne Starer (The Gimmick, Sirens of the City), and illustrated by artist Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and colorist Tamra Bonvillain (Wonder Woman, Batman/Superman: World's Finest). In the Power Girl Special backup story, Fire and Ice respond to a natural disaster in Baltimore, debating whether to involve Ice's old flame Guy Gardner. When Guy causes some major drama at the scene, Superman gets involved to stop the fight.

Power Girl's story will continue in her standalone series Power Girl, which launches on September 5th, and is written by Williams and artist Eduardo Pansica (Suicide Squad, Supergirl). After the events of "Knight Terrors," a long dormant Kryptonian threat has returned to take down Superman and his family. Who could possibly stop it? Well, according to Superman, it's Power Girl. You won't want to miss this roadtrip race against time as Paige reconnects with her roots and strives to save her newfound family.

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1, will also be released on September 5th. In the story, Superman sent the former Justice Leaguers packing for Smallville to lie low following their extremely public and utterly disastrous mission in Baltimore, and in doing so doomed them to a fate worse than death: irrelevance. Ice finds herself drawn to the quiet life and dreams of planting roots. But Fire…well, Fire will do just about anything to get the hell outta dodge and back on the Super Hero circuit—including challenging the DC Universe's biggest villains to a knock-down, drag-out, live-streamed brawl in the streets of Smallville! The series is crafted by writer Starer, artist Bustos, colorist Bonvillain, and letterer Maher. Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1 hits shelves on September 5.

