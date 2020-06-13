DC Reveals First Look at DCeased Sequel Dead Planet

One of the biggest surprises of 2019 happened to be DC's Anti-Life Equation saga DCeased, and now writer Tom Taylor is teaming with artists Trevor Hairsine, Stefano Gaudiano, and Gigi Baldissini to deliver the much-anticipated sequel series. The sequel is titled DCeased: Dead Planet, and now fans can get their first look at the series starting on the next slide! As we saw in the last issue of the original series, some of the surviving heroes made it off the planet with the uncorrupted people they could gather, and they've made their home on a new planet. Something will draw them back to Earth though, and who knows what they will find when they get there.

From the official description, we learn that a distress call is what brings the heroes of Earth 2 back to Earth. After the events of the original series, those heroes look a bit different, as Damian Wayne has taken over the role of Batman, Jon Kent has become Superman, and Cassie Sandsmark has become the new Wonder Woman. From the cover, it seems that they will be navigating their fallen planet alongside John Constantine and Swamp Thing, but they have their hands full even before they get to Earth.

As you can see in the preview, the new League is attempting to infiltrate a guarded facility of an alien race, which we imagine is located on Earth 2. We're not sure why just yet, but what we can tell is how smooth they operate as a unit these days, and they're going to need all that and more when they head back to Earth.

You can check out the official description for DCeased: Dead Planet #1 below.

"Is there Life after Anti-Life? After a corrupted Anti-Life Equation turned billions into monsters—including Earth's Greatest Heroes—our planet was as good as dead.

Years later, a distress call brings Damian Wayne, Jon Kent, and Cassie Sandsmark—the Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman of Earth 2—back to a dead planet…but what will this new Justice League find waiting for them? If life still exists on Earth, who—or what—is lying in wait for these heroes? The original creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine reunite for the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster series DCeased!"

DCeased: Dead Planet #1 hits comic stores on June 30th

