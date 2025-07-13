Darkseid’s Plan for the Absolute Universe Revolves Around Superman (But Will it Work?)

The Absolute Universe was created by Darkseid after forcibly fusing with the Spectre, where the God of Evil’s death allowed his energy of despair to infect the then blank slate Earth-Alpha. Ever since its inception, the Absolute Universe has promised that this wasn’t a normal superhero story, but just the chapters that dictate how Darkseid won. Even the captured Booster Gold says that he has to return to the present to warn the Justice League Unlimited that the fight for the future has already been lost. We don’t know exactly how Darkseid has totally taken the future and created his own evil version of the Legion of Super-Heroes, but the newest issue of Absolute Superman might have just given us a massive clue. Superman just came into contact with a Father Box, and this could prove that whatever Darkseid’s plans are for the Absolute Universe, they all revolve around Superman.

Superman Is the Center of the DC Universe

In the DC All In Special, Darkseid revealed that the DC Multiverse is guided by the hopeful energy of Superman. We’ve long known that Big Blue is the cornerstone of the multiverse, with Doomsday Clock revealing that messing with Superman’s timeline completely transforms the entire universe. The entire timeline of the DC Universe revolves around Superman’s existence, and it is his actions that ultimately inspire the creation of the Legion of Super-Heroes in the far future. Superman’s life quite literally fundamentally changes the universe for the better. Darkseid, meanwhile, was the antithesis force, meant to always oppose Superman and inspire challenge, but ultimately be defeated by the power of heroism. The DC Universe’s greatest threat decided that he wasn’t content to fit into his role, and sought the creation of the Absolute Universe so that he could finally win.

Instead of being guided by Superman’s positive energy, the Absolute Universe runs on Darkseid’s negative energy. Yet, superheroes still exist. They have to fight harder than ever to survive, they are the small rebellions against an unbeatable system, but they are still here. Specifically, Superman is still in the Absolute Universe, and despite how dark the universe around him is, he is just as good as the original. The world constantly tries to force him to be angry, to be a monster to tear down evil, but he’s just trying to save everyone. This is where Darkseid’s master plan comes in. We know he eventually creates his own evil Legion, which still might be inspired by Superman, but not in the normal way. Superman is on the edge of a massive cliff, and Darkseid’s Father Box might be trying to push him over.

Superman Becoming a Monster Inspires Darkseid’s Legion

The planet Earth is almost entirely controlled by the corrupt Lazarus Corporation, which is opposed by both Superman and the Omega Men, a terrorist organization willing to do anything to bring Lazarus down. When Superman was almost killed by Metallo, the Omega Men took him to their base to heal him, and had to use the Father Box to remove the bullets. Father Boxes are Darkseid’s corrupted version of Mother Boxes, sentient machines that can perform all manner of miracles, and draw their power from Anti-Life. In this universe, they could very well draw their power from Darkseif himself. After being healed, Superman said that the Father Box spoke to him, and Sol warned him that the Father Box had dark plans for him. The Omega Men are clearly being influenced by Darkseid to resist in a manner that goes too far, to fight darkness with a different kind of darkness, making everyone forget that light is even an option. They’re even influencing Superman, because after going on a mission with them he hesitated to save a Peacekeeper that Primus tried to execute.

Superman inspires the Legion, and that might be a multiversal constant the same way him arriving on Earth is. But if Superman is pushed too far and becomes the monster of rage that everyone wants him to be, then far into the future the Legion wouldn’t look to him as a hero, but as a villain. Superman isn’t just fighting for the planet, he’s fighting to save the universe. Darkseid is going to take the universe’s greatest superhero and transform him into a symbol of ultimate darkness to choke out all light, because if Superman can’t resist that darkness, who can? The God of Evil plans to use his greatest enemy to ensure his greatest victory, creating his evil Legion to conquer the rest of the multiverse. Superman’s humanity is the last spark of hope in the Absolute Universe, and without it, I don’t think anyone stands a chance. Superman is fighting for everyone, and he doesn’t even know it.

Absolute Superman #9 is on sale now!