Katie Cassidy Has No Regrets About The Shelved Green Arrow and the Canaries Spinoff

Arrow spawned a healthy amount of spin-offs on The CW. The network currently has one in development focusing on the series’ John Diggle character and another series focusing on Batman lore. After the final episode of Arrow, aired all eyes were turned to its official spin-off, Green Arrow and the Canaries. A pilot for the series was put into production, but the network shelved the series before anything else could move forward. In a new interview, one of the stars of the spin-off, Katie Cassidy reveals if she has any regrets about the series not moving forward.

“No. I say this in the most respectful, kind, realistic way…we really, really milked that cow. Like, c’mon. You evolve, you grow, you…I love learning and I love acting, but also, I started in features and I’m stepping back into [them],” Cassidy told ComicBookMovie.com. “I’m directing this movie with Marina Studios that I’m also producing called Daddy issues. I’m writing and tapping into this creative side of me that I’ve never had time to because I’ve been acting. I’ve loved acting my whole life, but I want to grow.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The superhero genre is repeatedly compared to the western due to the over-saturation of the two. The CW network is very heavy handed with their shows having as much as six series on the network during the 2019-2020 season. It seems that Cassidy is feeling some fatigue from the genre. The actress goes on to explain that while, she would have loved for the series to move forward, it was time for her to move on to something different.

“It’s not that I wouldn’t have loved for the show to go [ahead] because I loved working with everyone, but let’s do something different! Let’s shake some shit up!,” Cassidy added. “We know about the superheroes. We’ve been there. What’s next? There were vampires with the Twilight thing and superheroes have been cool for a decade and will forever be cool, but let’s go to aliens again or, I don’t know, monsters. Things evolve and then maybe we’ll go to space with aliens and monsters.”

Now that the Arrow spin-off has been officially shelved, people were wondering if Stephen Amell would be down to return in the role. The actor previously revealed, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, that he called Greg Berlanti and told him he’d be down to come back as Oliver Queen. The actor also appeared on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast a second time, where he disclosed that he’d be down for an Arrow revival on HBO Max or Netflix.

“If I had been approached I wouldn’t say, but I have not,” Amell revealed while appearing on Rosenbaum’s podcast. “I was thinking about this question as I drove here and….If the opportunity ever came up to like do 6 to 8 episodes of Arrow as, like, a limited series on Netflix or HBO Max – or something like that, or on The CW, as the case may be – I think that would be amazing.”

Warner Bros. Television and DC Comics described the spin-off as: “STAR CITY 2040 – It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama.”

Green Arrow and the Canaries would have starred Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy, Joseph David Jones, Ben Lewis, Charlie Barnett, Andrea Sixtos, Raigan Harris, and Chad Duell. The series received a pilot order which as we all know ultimately didn’t move forward. What do you think about Cassidy’s comments? Are you sad the spin-off didn’t move forward? Let us know in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!