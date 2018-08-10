Top 10 Picks From DC Ink and Zoom

DC Comics expanded their initial announcement for Zoom and Ink — upcoming comic book lines targeted at younger readers — at San Diego Comic-Con last week. New titles, creators and artwork managed to take all of the excitement for an already impressive set of ideas and turn it to overdrive.

For readers who are unfamiliar with these upcoming publishing lines, both are set to begin in 2019 and will primarily feature original graphic novels with complete stories aimed at bookstores and book fairs, as well as the comics direct market. DC Zoom is intended for young readers primarily in the middle school range of literacy, while DC Ink is a bit more mature and targeted at the evolving young adult section of readers.

DC Comics has pulled out all of the stops in preparing these lines, recruiting some of the most talented writers in comics, young adult literature and other media in order to develop a wide array of stories to capture new readers. While not every creative team has been fully announced and not all of the comics have release dates yet, there’s more than enough information to get excited about at this point.

We have assembled a list of our top 10 favorite upcoming Ink and Zoom concepts based on what’s available so far. The only downside with any of these titles is that we will have to wait until 2019 to get read them.

Superman Smashes The Klan (DC Zoom)

Announced Creator(s): Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru Studios

Expected Release Date: TBD

This series connected to real historical events will be serialized at DC Comics before being collected as part of DC Zoom. It will adapt the classic radio drama that helped to expose the Klu Klux Klan’s secrets to all of America and reduced membership in the hate group as it embarrassed its members. The story is not only a great example of Superman doing good in the real world, but will also feature some of the best comics talent today with delightful cartooning and quick wit for all ages.

Truth Or Consequences: A Jack Hyde Story (DC Ink)

Announced Creator(s): Alex Sanchez

Expected Release Date: TBD

Sanchez is a trailblazing young adult author who helped to introduce LGBTQ themes to many young readers when the subject matter was even more contentious. It’s difficult to say enough kind things about his work or list all of his achievements, but it is obviously humbling to have Sanchez join DC Comics for this upcoming work focused on Aqualad.

Black Canary: Ignite (DC Zoom)

Announced Creator(s): Meg Cabot and Cara McGee

Expected Release Date: October 2019

The musical talents of Black Canary are expected to be played up in this new take on the character. That was a perspective that served the most recent Black Canary series very well, but this all-ages approach will provide a very different spin on the punk rock mentality. Cara McGee’s sampled artwork for the comic is absolutely charming, and there’s no doubt that Meg Cabot can provide a plot to match.

Teen Titans: Raven (DC Ink)

Announced Creator(s): Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo

Expected Release Date: July 2019

There is no pair of Teen Titans with more combined charm than Raven and Beast Boy. The sample artwork for this story makes that clear as the dynamically different characters play off one another perfectly. Their combined angst and shenanigans tap into all of the most potent elements of a teen superhero story, plus Beast Boy’s armfuls of animals will likely provide an exaggerated level of cuteness.

Superman of Smallville (DC Zoom)

Announced Creator(s): Art Baltazar and Franco

Expected Release Date: June 2019

When it comes to all-ages comics today, there is no creative team better regarded than Art Baltazar and Franco. Their past works like Tiny Titans and Li’l Hellboy have been pure comedic delight, delivering bite-size adventures filled with heart and humor. Having them take on a young Superman in his hometown, with Krypto at his side, is bound to be a high point for the upcoming DC Zoom line.

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC Ink)

Announced Creator(s): Mariko Tamaki and Steve Pugh

Expected Release Date: June 2019

We recently wrote about why Mariko Tamaki is the best new writer in superhero comics, so her inclusion on the Harley Quinn installment for DC Ink should evoke excitement for every fan of the character. Knowing that she’s teamed with Steve Pugh makes this story a surefire hit, and one that will likely deal with the complexity of Harley’s past and current struggles in a meaningful manner.

Batman Tales: Once Upon A Crime (DC Zoom)

Announced Creator(s): Derek Fridolfs and Dustin Nguyen

Expected Release Date: November 2019

This comic should have any reader of Li’l Gotham drooling already. Fridolfs and Nguyen have already created one of the best non-continuity Batman series ever with the adorable, heartfelt, holiday-themed series. Seeing them reteamed to take on the same set of characters again and focusing on storybook elements has us thinking that “Once Upon A Crime” could even top their existing accomplishments.

Mera: Tidebreaker (DC Ink)

Announced Creator(s): Danielle Page and Stephen Byrne

Expected Release Date: April 2019

“Tidebreaker” is one of the best surprises to emerge from the DC Ink line, with a cover that has many Aqua-fans thinking this will be the comic to bring Mera into her own. The new title is well-timed to follow on the heels of the Aquaman movie and will show that the undersea kingdom of Atlantis has more than one powerful ruler who can take on the bad guys.

Super Sons: The Polarshield Project (DC Zoom)

Announced Creator(s): Ridley Pearson and Ile Gonzalez

Expected Release Date: April 2019

It was a real disappointment when DC Comics cancelled the ongoing Super Sons series, which makes this new story even more exciting. The dynamic between Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne is a perfect combination of buddy cop antics and young superhero stories. It also appears that there dynamic will be expanded to a trio, making for an intriguing twist.

Gotham High (DC Ink)

Announced Creator(s): Melissa de la Cruz and Thomas Pitilli

Expected Release Date: TBD

Gotham High is reinterpreting the classic heroes and villains of Gotham City into a high school setting complete with a love triangle between Batman, Catwoman, and The Joker. Unlike Gotham this story doesn’t have an inevitable endpoint, allowing its creators to play on these great archetypes with new twists and ideas. No matter where it ends up, Gotham High is bound to make for one great ride.