7 Greatest Teen Titans Villains of All Time, Ranked by Power

While the Teen Titans debuted in 1964 as a team of superhero sidekicks, they really came into their own in the 1980s with the New Teen Titans by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. What made this new version of the Teen Titans so impressive was the fact that these teenage superheroes were always punching above their weight class, and they fought some seriously powerful villains along the way. These villains involved teams that tried to equal them in power, former lovers, and even a demonic interdimensional god who is related to one of the Titans’ most powerful members. Slade Wilson is also there almost every step of the way.

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For fans of the Teen Titans, whether it is the comics, the 2003 cartoon, Teen Titans Go!, or the rebooted DC Universe series, here is a look at the greatest Teen Titans villains from comics, ranked by power.

7) The Fearsome Five

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The Fearsome Five debuted in New Teen Titans #3 (1981) by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez as a Titans-specific villain team. Doctor Light founded the team, with the other four members being Gizmo, Shimmer, Mammoth, and Psimon. Doctor Light was always a Justice League villain, and he was part of one of the team’s most controversial angles in Identity Crisis. The humorous part of this team was that Doctor Light decided he couldn’t beat the Justice League, so he went after the DC teenage superhero team instead. This team became more powerful when Doctor Light left, and Psimon, an agent of Trigon, took over leadership. However, whether it was Doctor Light or Psimon, the team was always ineffective when it came to being successful villains.

6) Terra

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Terra was nowhere near being the most powerful villain the Teen Titans ever fought, but since she was part of the team when she betrayed them, it made her the most personal villain, and she almost tore the team apart. Terra debuted in New Teen Titans #26 (1982) by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, and her powers allow her to generate earthquakes, hurl boulders, levitate herself on rock platforms, and create earthen shields and weapons. She was a villain all along, joining the team as a double agent for Deathstroke in the “Judas Contract” storyline.

5) HIVE

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HIVE (Hierarchy of International Vengeance and Extermination is not one villain, but it is a terrorist organization that set its sights on the New Teen Titans, as its main goal was eliminating all superheroes from the world. There have been several versions of the organization over the years, with different leaders including Damien Darhk, Queen Bee, and Adeline Kane (Deathstroke’s ex-wife). HIVE has worked with Deathstroke more often than not, which is why the Teen Titans were always in their crosshairs. This group has used scientists, assassins, and metahumans to achieve their goals.

4) Brother Blood

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Brother Blood VIII (Sebastian Blood VIII) debuted in New Teen Titans #21 (1982) by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. He leads the Church of Blood, a 13th-century death cult that has granted his family line immortality through blood rituals and a cursed mystical cloak. The only way that Blood dies is when their son kills them, and the son then inherits the cloak and powers from his father. The bigger the cult, the stronger Brother Blood’s powers. He has achieved success by brainwashing Nightwing and even harnessing Raven’s powers. He gained more popularity when he appeared as the villain in the animated movie Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.

3) Deathstroke

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Deathstroke is the New Teen Titans’ greatest villain, although he is not their most powerful enemy. While Deathstroke has become a DC-wide villain against several heroes, he was introduced in New Teen Titans #2 (1980) by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez as Deathstroke the Terminator. He is a former United States Army soldier with super soldier serum, giving him enhanced strength, speed, agility, and intellect. He is widely considered DC’s deadliest assassin, fighting Batman, Green Arrow, and the Justice League. In “The Judas Contract,” he almost destroyed the Teen Titans with his ally, Terra. Deathstroke remains Nightwing’s greatest enemy.

2) Blackfire

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Blackfire is Princess Komand’r, Starfire’s sister and the firstborn princess of Tamaran. She debuted in New Teen Titans #22 (1982) by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. Her body absorbs ultraviolet radiation and converts it into destructive Blackbolts, energy attacks surpassing her sister’s blasts. She also has superhuman strength, speed, and durability, greater than that of her sister. She betrayed Tamaran to the Citadel Empire and personally enslaved her sister, which is what led the Teen Titans to become her enemies, thanks to the long-standing personal grudge.

1) Trigon

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The most powerful Teen Titans villain of all time is Trigon, who debuted in New Teen Titans #2 (1980) by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. He is an interdimensional demon lord and one of DC Comics’ most powerful villains. He has enslaved entire worlds and dimensions, and he has a personal connection with the Titans, as he is Raven’s father. His powers include matter manipulation at a molecular level, mind control of hundreds of beings simultaneously, and the use of Chaos Magic. Raven actually brought the New Teen Titans together to battle Trigon, and it took the team all it had to seal him in another dimension.

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