2 Years Later, Major Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Season 3 Release Date With New Look

A major Isekai anime franchise is returning to Crunchyroll this Summer with a whole new season of episodes, and has confirmed the release date for Season 3 of the anime with a new look teasing more of what to expect. It’s been a strong year for new anime releases with Crunchyroll thus far, and that has naturally included a ton of fun Isekai anime. There have been some blockbuster anime franchises airing new episodes through the Winter and Spring months, and that’s going to continue through to the Summer too.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is currently slated to make its return with Season 3 of the anime this July, and it’s going to be one of the huge franchises to check out with Crunchyroll this Summer. Now that we’re much closer to the new season’s launch, it has confirmed a July 5th release in Japan. Teasing what’s coming in the next major arc for the anime, a new poster has also been revealed showing off some of the new faces we’ll see in the coming episodes. You can check it out below.

When Does Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Come Out?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 will be making its debut on July 5th in Japan as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has previously confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes for fans in other territories as they hit. You can currently catch up with the first two seasons of the anime streaming with the platform in the meantime, and that’s going to be necessary as the series is preparing to throw Rudeus and his wives into the thick of a whole new kind of arc this Summer.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 will also see . She’s been teased as part of a larger “Eris Training Arc” that will explain what happened to her after she suddenly abandoned Rudeus at the end of the first season. With her return and lots of new faces coming in the next arc, there is going to be quite a lot to dig through when the franchise gets back into action later this July. So make sure to keep it on your radar.

What’s New for Mushoku Tensei Season 3?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 will feature a returning staff from the first two seasons along with a returning voice cast. New additions to the cast include Haruka Tomatsu as Nina Farion and Tetsu Inada as Gal Farion, who play a key role in the Eris Training Arc. The new opening theme has also been confirmed too, “Ketsui no Uta” as performed by Yuiko Ohara. The voice cast for the new faces seen in this latest poster have yet to be revealed, however, but there’s still some time before the July premiere.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been at the center of one controversy after another since it began years ago, and this third season is likely going to keep that trend going. But as it gets back into its main adventure now that Rudeus is out of his depressive funk seen in the second season, we’ll likely see a return to its big action sequences that fans love to see.

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