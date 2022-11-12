DC Publishes Kevin Conroy's "Finding Batman" Story From DC Pride Online for Free

The superhero world is mourning the loss of Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor regarded by many to be the quintessential voice of Batman, who passed away at the age of 66 this week. In addition to a landmark career of appearing in animation, live-action, and video games, Conroy made his debut as a comic writer earlier this year through DC Pride 2022. The 100-page anthology spotlights many of DC's LGBTQ+ characters and creators, and this year's installment closed with "Finding Batman", a story penned by Conroy with art by J. Bone and lettering by Aditya Bidikar.

Following Conroy's passing, DC has made it easier than ever for fans to read (or re-read) "Finding Batman", making the entire DC Pride 2022 anthology available for free through the DC Universe Infinite app. As DC's website reads, the story is being made available "in tribute to his impact on us all."

What is Kevin Conroy's DC Pride story about?

"Finding Batman" recounts how Conroy's casting in Batman: The Animated Series intersected with his personal experience as a gay man, amid the trauma of the AIDS epidemic. As Conroy shared on social media following the release of DC Pride earlier this year, he was overwhelmed by the "extraordinary" positive response surrounding the story.

"Hi, this is Kevin Conroy. I just wanted to take a second to thank all of you for the reactions that I've been getting to the story that I wrote for DC Pride," Conroy said. "It's been overwhelming, and it is so appreciated. You know, whenever you share something that personal, you risk, and you all made that risk so worthwhile because the support and the appreciation has been extraordinary. I just wanted to make sure you knew that. I also wanted to take a second to thank the people at DC who worked with me on this. J. Bone, Arianna Turturro, Jessica Chen, and Aditya Bikar. They were so supportive and helpful. But again, never underestimate how much I appreciate each and every one of you and what you give me back for my performances. It means the world to me. Take care."

Our thoughts are with Conroy's family, friends, and fans at this time. May he rest in peace.