Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Thanks Fans for Response to DC Pride Story

While many actors have embodied Batman, there is one whose work defines the voice of the Caped Crusader — Kevin Conroy. The legendary voice actor is well known to fans as the voice of Batman in Batman: The Animated Series and a large number of other projects with the actor even taking on the character in live action as an older, alternative universe Bruce Wayne in The CW's Arrowverse crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths". But while portraying a comic book superhero has been a huge part of Conroy's career, it's Conroy's own story about how finding his voice as Batman helped him find his own as an out gay man after facing discrimination that moved fans this week thanks to his story in DC Pride 2022 and now, Conroy is thanking fans for their support and response.

On social media, Conroy shared a video thanking fans for their support, but also for his co-creators J. Bone and Aditya Bikar. You can check it out for yourself below.

"Hi, this is Kevin Conroy. I just wanted to take a second to thank all of you for the reactions that I've been getting to the story that I wrote for DC Pride," Conroy said. "It's been overwhelming, and it is so appreciated. You know, whenever you share something that personal, you risk, and you all made that risk so worthwhile because the support and the appreciation has been extraordinary. I just wanted to make sure you knew that. I also wanted to take a second to thank the people at DC who worked with me on this. J. Bone, Arianna Turturro, Jessica Chen, and Aditya Bikar. They were so supportive and helpful. But again, never underestimate how much I appreciate each and every one of you and what you give me back for my performances. It means the world to me. Take care"

Conroy's story, "Finding Batman", closes out the DC Pride 2022 issue and recounts his early career, dealing with harassment and discrimination for his sexuality from his peers and others within the entertainment industry as well as aspects of his own family and personal life that ultimately came together in his understanding and portrayal of Batman when the opportunity was presented to him. The story draws parallels between Bruce Wayne's double life and Conroy's and shows how, through playing Batman, Conroy was able to find his own voice and superhero within.

