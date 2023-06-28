SPOILER Just Joined DC's Legion of Super-Heroes

The DC mythos has become a home for a wide array of teams, ranging from heroic to dastardly and everything in between. One of the most unconventional ensembles in DC's orbit might be the Legion of Super-Heroes, a future-set group of heroes whose roster has grown exponentially over the years. This week's DC comics saw a notable, and surprising, hero join their ranks. Spoilers for Green Arrow #3 from Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaake, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opens with Oliver Queen / Green Arrow and Lian Harper accidentally being teleported to the future, where Connor Hawke also happens to be trapped. After a heartfelt reunion with his dad, Oliver, Connor introduces his family to the Legion, and they set off for headquarters. Connor is even able to fly himself and Lian using his very own Legion flight ring.

Is Connor Hawke Asexual?

In 2022's DC Pride one-shot, a story confirmed a years-long fan theory that Connor is asexual. Connor's story, from Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, as well as letterer Frank Cvetkovic, saw him writing a coming-out letter to his mother, while grappling with the fact that he eventually needed to come out to his father as well.

"I was very aware of the logistics of [the letter]," Brandt explained in an interview at the time. "As well as coming out, it needs to explain what asexuality feels like, because a lot of people can't imagine it. And that makes perfect sense to me, especially because I'm also autistic. I get not understanding what it's like for someone who experiences something different to you."

"We were splitting it into the actions of the script," Stein added, "and it was like 'these lines fit really well with the actions we've picked ... this is kind of creepy, actually!'"

What Is the New Green Arrow Series About?



In Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023! The series was recently upgraded to twelve issues, doubling the previous order of six.

"It's been a blast writing this series," Williamson explained in a recent post on his Substack. "A dream come true. My goal for this series to tell a kind of "Hush" level story with Ollie and his family. We're only 3 issues in and we have a lot of characters to bring in for this Arrow Family reunion.

