DC Just Gave Green Arrow Another Emotional Reunion

Another heartfelt, emotional reunion takes place within the pages of Green Arrow's new series. Oliver Queen is on a pretty interesting journey in the aftermath of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. The rest of the DC Universe believes Green Arrow is dead, but he's actually been teleported to some cosmic land, with the rest of Team Arrow out searching for him. We've already seen Roy Harper reunite with his young daughter Lian in the first issue of Green Arrow, but she was quickly teleported away to the same place where Green Arrow finds himself. Now, Green Arrow and Lian are rescued by another beloved family member.

DC released preview pages of Green Arrow #3 by Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Troy Peteri. It begins with Green Arrow and Lian following out of the sky to a futuristic landscape of buildings below. When Lian asks if this is another alien world they've found themselves on, Green Arrow says she's wrong, and that he's been here before. That place would be the DC future of the Legion of Super-Heroes, who greet our two heroes, with Green Arrow's son Connor Hawke amongst their ranks.

While the Legion of Super-Heroes attempt to speak to Green Arrow, all he is concerned with is making a beeline straight towards Connor Hawke. Once he makes it to his son, he gives Connor a great, big hug. This is the first time father and son have reunited since DC's big universe shakeup in 2011's New 52. It appears after Connor Hawke was separated from Black Canary and Arsenal, he has been stuck in the future for a couple of months. Another new piece of information is Connor is a full-fledged member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, and has his own flight ring.

DC Extends Green Arrow Series

Writer Joshua Williamson revealed that Green Arrow has been upgraded from a six-issue miniseries to a twelve-issue run. Green Arrow is the latest recent DC series to get that treatment, after Poison Ivy was upgraded to twelve issues, and later to an ongoing series.

"Looks like we've found six more arrows in the quiver! I'm thrilled to announce that DC has extended the issue count of GREEN ARROW from six to TWELVE," Williamson said in a Substack post announcing the news. "Thank you for supporting this book and making your voices heard, because I know I've got plenty more stories to tell with this ragtag bunch of archers. To everyone that pre-ordered or spread the word about the GREEN ARROW series, YOU made this happen. This is the power of talking to your comic book stores and pre-ordering! You made this happen! THANK YOU!"

Green Arrow #3 goes on sale Tuesday, June 27th. The preview pages can be found below.