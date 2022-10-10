DC Making Big Changes To DC Universe Infinite

Starting today, DC is launching an "Ultra" tier for their DC Universe Infinite digital comics subscription service. Subscribers will receive a physical comic in the mail, have access to subscriber-only events, and have access to an expanded library of DC's Vertigo and Black Label titles, as well as collected editions. Beginning in November, all tiers of DC Universe Infinite will give fans the chance to read graphic novels and select MAD magazine issues. For subscribers joining the Ultra tier now, DC is offering a paperback copy of The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, featuring an exclusive cover by Ivan Reis.

DC Universe Infinite Ultra subscribers will be able to read the latest releases from DC one month after they are available in comic shops. Recent titles that will be available to Ultra subscribers today include Black Adam #1-4, Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1-4, Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #1-4, Flashpoint Beyond #1-5, Poison Ivy #1-4, and The Nice House on the Lake #1-9.

"We're excited to introduce the industry leading one-month windowing of digital comics with DC UNIVERSE INFINITE's Ultra tier," said DC Senior Vice President and General Manager Anne DePies. "This new offering is part of DC's vision of being everywhere our fans are-online and at comic shops. With a shorter digital release window, fans can enjoy our fantastic new stories, anywhere, anytime-while continuing to find the latest issues at comic shops."

(Photo: Ivan Reis/DC)

Starting in mid-November, Ultra subscribers also gain access to more than 5,000 exclusive titles from Vertigo, DC Black Label and collected editions from DC, none of which were previously available as part of an all-inclusive subscription plan.

As part of their paid subscription, all Ultra subscribers will be eligible to receive one free physical comic book when they subscribe, upgrade or renew their membership. The first comic offered will be a softcover copy of The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (while supplies last) featuring an Ultra exclusive cover by Ivan Reis (Superman). The trade paperback collects Superman #73-75, Adventures of Superman #496-497, Justice League America #69, Action Comics #683-684, Superman: The Man of Steel #17-19, and Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman #1-plus Superman: Day of Doom #1-4, which has not previously been included in Death of Superman collections.

The exclusive comic offered for Ultra subscribers will vary and is not available during the free trial period. Ultra subscribers can expect their comic 10-12 weeks after providing their mailing address.

Current DC Universe Infinite members can upgrade, but those who remain on their current monthly or annual subscription will continue to receive new comics six months after they are available at comic shops. The brand-new Ultra tier launches Monday, October 10, and is available for a special limited-time introductory price of $99.99 USD a year in the US, $119.99 CAN in Canada, $134.99 AUD in Australia, $134.99 NZD in New Zealand and £72.99 BPS in the U.K., plus applicable taxes. The introductory pricing rate is available until November 28, 2022, and remains valid as long as your Ultra Annual subscription is in good standing and you do not cancel.