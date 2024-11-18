McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Black Friday Figure Sale Hits Amazon

If you collect McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures, Black Friday is coming a little early with a collection of deals on some solid figures, including 33% off the vehicle set that includes Lobo, his Spacehog ride, and his alien dog buddy. You can grab that figure here on Amazon (exclusive) along with the rest of the McFarlane Toys deals that range from 16% off to 59% off at the time of writing.

Note that all of the deals in the sale are of the lightning variety, so they’ll end when the deal is fully claimed or when the sale ends. Other notable additions include 33% off The Joker and Punchline 2-pack and 30% off the Batman (Dark Knights of Steel) figure. While you’re at it, make sure to check out a seperate McFarlane Toys sale that’s happening here at Entertainment Earth. They’re offering a $20 gift code with the purchase of select McFarlane Toys Marvel statues.

Will Jason Momoa Play Lobo in the DC Universe?

James Gunn and Peter Safran were asked if Momoa would be playing multiple characters in the new DC Universe — a rumor that had surfaced along with rumors that the actor could be playing Lobo in DC Studios’ new cinematic world. According to Gunn, however, Momoa will not be playing two characters.

“Jason will not play two characters despite what you guys might think,” Gunn said, before adding that she’s “really happy” with the actor.

Safran went a little further, suggesting that things are still undecided about several things — including a third Aquaman film — but that there are no plans for the actor to play two characters.

“It’s too early. Listen, he definitely… Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy, in his own mind,” Safran said. “But listen, he loves Lobo. He’s been very clear about that, too. He’s never going to play two characters, but no decisions have been made.”