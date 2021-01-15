DC Reveals Batman: The Dark Knight Miniseries

✖

Tom Taylor's been teasing a new DC reveal over the past few days, and now we finally know what he's been hinting at, as DC just announced a new Batman miniseries is heading our way. Batman: The Dark Knight will be launch on April 13th with writer Tom Taylor and artist Andy Kubert at the helm, and will be a six-issue limited series that takes Batman out of Gotham and on a European adventure. He will also be getting a new partner for this adventure as well, which is teased as either Knight or Squire, and he'll need their help as he will be taking on a brand new villain known as Equilibrium.

“I will leap at any chance to tell a Batman story at any time,” Taylor said, “but teaming up with a legend like Andy Kubert for a Batman tale is a dream and an honor. I have Andy's Dark Knight statue sitting on my desk, so I can see exactly how his Batman is larger than life.”

“This series is a different take on the character than I had done before,” Kubert said. “Every story that I have done with Batman has been different in tone, and the art takes on a life of its own as the story dictates. Batman and Son, Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader and Dark Knight III-The Master Race along with Flashpoint Batman, had their own look and feel for that particular story. Batman: The Dark Knight is no different.”

Things kick off when a plane crash in the United Kingdom features the words "Batman 147", and Bruce heads to Europe to investigate the scene and figure out what it all means, all the while inching closer towards a showdown with his newest enemy Equilibrium.

“When editor Ben Abernathy and Andy came to me with an idea for a world-weary Batman leaving Gotham for Europe,” Taylor said, “I immediately thought of the great stories I'd read of an older, cynical Batman. But the challenge was finding the call to adventure for a Batman who's a little more jaded. Fortunately, I already had something up my sleeve. I actually pitched a Batman idea to Ben Abernathy all the way back in 2012 and, nine years later, we were able to find a place for this in Batman: The Dark Knight. The idea was about taking something away from Batman that no one's ever tried to take before. And from that, a new, unique Batman villain was born. It's all about Equilibrium.”

(Photo: DC Comics)

“When Ben and I had discussed making this Batman larger than life, we knew we had to have a writer that could deliver that type of story,” Kubert said. “Tom Taylor has proven himself, especially with DCeased and Suicide Squad, that he was it. What he has crafted here will be a story for the ages.”

“Andy's Batman never skipped leg day,” Taylor said “His legs are like tree trunks. He's a bit older, he's a little slower, but he's efficient. He's muscle and bulk and power and he moves like a battering ram. He interacts a little like a battering ram too. He's singularly focused. He has a mission, and he won't be pushed off track by hordes of attackers…or even Andy's terrifying Gentleman Ghost. While this is about an older Dark Knight, we also had an opportunity to flashback to his past, to see a younger Bruce Wayne in training in a way never expanded on before.”

(Photo: DC Comics)

"Batman: The Dark Knight's Batman is hardened and thick," Kubert said. "The years and battles have caught up with him. As he walks, you can hear him creak like an old rusted gate that needs to be oiled. And Tom writes it all so perfectly."

Batman: The Dark Knight #1 hits comic stores on April 13th.

Are you excited for the new series?