5 Shocking Moments Invincible Still Has Left to Adapt

The fourth season of Invincible has just wrapped up, and fans are getting closer and closer to the series’ ultimate end. The hit Amazon Prime streaming show is an adaptation of the comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, and unlike most superhero adaptations, this one is pretty faithful to the source material. While it’s not a complete 1:1 adaptation, fans can easily track which issues and storylines have been adapted, and, as of the fourth season, we’re officially past the halfway point. But don’t worry, because there’s plenty more exciting twists and turns coming up.

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Seriously, some of the most shocking things occur in the back half of Invincible. I’ll warn you now, show-only fans, this list is going to get into some major spoilers, so if you don’t want the next few years of this series ruined, turn back now. But for fans who have read the comic, or simply don’t care about spoilers, we all know that Invincible is really about to kick into high gear. From the biggest and bloodiest battles to a heartbreaking and unexpected betrayal, these are the 5 biggest things that the Invincible series still needs to adapt.

5. The ‘Reboot’

In one of the last minor storylines before the series ended, Mark makes contact with a mysterious alien that sends him back to the very beginning of the story, allowing Invincible to change things for the better. He stops Omni-Man’s massacre and helps prevent other catastrophes with his knowledge of the future. However, it comes at a cost when he realizes this reality means he doesn’t have Eve or their daughter. This was a controversial arc, but with how faithful the show has been, I can’t imagine them not adapting this story into at least one episode.

4. The Thragg/Battle Beast Fight

Fans finally got to know Grand Regent Thragg with this most recent season, which is great because we now have all the ingredients for one of the series’ best fights. Battle Beast spent years looking for someone who could truly challenge him, and he finds his equal in the leader of the Viltrumite Empire. This fight isn’t a simple one-and-done as it took place over five issues and several days in-universe. I don’t know if they’ll devote an entire episode to the battle or have it play out over 2 to 3 episodes, but rest assured, we’re getting this fight.

3. Anissa’s Assault on Mark

Fans all know Anissa, the powerful Viltrumite who slowly becomes obsessed with Invincible over the course of the series. Her obsession and determination to keep the Viltrum race alive leads her to fighting and sexually assaulting Mark in order to impregnate herself. As violent as the show has been, fans have wondered if it will actually depict Mark being raped, as it is a very harrowing and disturbing scene. With the impact it has on the series, fans should be prepared because chances are it will still be included when the show reaches this point in the story.

2. The Final Fight with Thragg

This series is known for big, brutal battles. But no fight is bigger or more brutal than the final fight with Thragg. It’s a long-fought battle. Waves and waves of people die. We see injuries that are far more devastating than anything before this fight. And yes, beloved characters lose their lives in this fight. Fans shouldn’t expect this until the final season’s final couple of episodes, but rest assured, when it happens, it will be chock full of carnage and other jaw-dropping moments. Thankfully, this shouldn’t happen for another few seasons.

1. Robot’s Betrayal

If there’s one thing that defines the final third or so of Invincible, it’s the betrayal of Robot. Show-only fans all know that Robot’s trapped in the Flaxan dimension at this point in the show. But little do they know that this is an inflection point for Robot, leading him to believe he can make Earth into a utopia with a few extreme measures. Watching Robot’s heel turn into full-blown villainy is wild and undoubtedly going to break some fans’ brains. But damn if this arc won’t be fascinating to watch play out in the show.

What Invincible moment are you most excited to see come to the animated series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!