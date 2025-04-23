Pokemon Home Update Reveals New Feature

A new update has been released for the mobile version of Pokemon Home, bringing it up to version 3.3.0. The update apparently adds some bug fixes, but the most significant change is a brand-new feature to the game. Medals have been added to Pokemon Home, and players will be able to collect them “by visiting real-life places with a connection to Pokemon, or by participating in Pokemon events.” This should add a new collecting element to Pokemon Home, while also providing an extra incentive to attend events held by The Pokemon Company. At this time, no specific events that give out medals have been announced.

In addition to collecting medals, players will be able to trade them with others, or even just gift them. Medals will have specific records showcasing the various owners, so players will be able to see how often they’ve switched hands. Like actual Pokemon, Pokemon Home will limit the number of medals a player can own based on their plan. Free users will only be able to hang on to a small number of medals, while those who pay for the yearly subscription plan will be able to keep a much larger number.

A Johto medal obtained in a pokemon home trade

All Pokemon Home users are being given 3 free medals to start, each of which will be exactly the same, and will feature the starting Pokemon from one region. However, there are 9 different medals being given out, with each one based on a region from a Pokemon generation. For example, if you receive the Sinnoh medal, you’ll have a pair of extras that you can trade or give to other players that received the Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Unova, Kalos, Alola, Galar, or Paldea starters. This feature will not be present in the Nintendo Switch version, so players will have to use their phone to collect and trade. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be anything like a “Medal Dex” that records those you’ve owned once they’ve been traded.

So far, this seems like a neat new feature! Collecting and trading has been at the heart of the Pokemon franchise from the very beginning, and the new medals just give Pokemon Home users something new to do, and a reason to use the app while attending events. It will be interesting to see how this feature is fleshed out over time, and some of the medal designs The Pokemon Company comes up with. Not everyone is going to be able to attend those types of events, but that’s where the trading aspect comes in handy.

While nothing has been announced just yet, there are some in-person events where Pokemon fans might expect to see medals given away. Pokemon Go Fest in June might be a safe bet, which is being held in Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris this year. Another possibility is The Pokemon World Championships in August, which are being held in Anaheim.

