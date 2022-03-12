DC Announces Inaugural Class of Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program

DC Comics has set up a program to help cultivate the next generation of Black and diverse comic book creators. DC and Milestone Media, in collaboration with Ally, are launching The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program. The inaugural class has officially been announced, with their studies commencing on March 15th. The 10-week program will offer participants opportunities to learn from industry experts and sharpen their storytelling skills as they transition to comic book storytellers. Experts and speakers from across DC, WarnerMedia, Milestone Media, Ally, and The Kubert School will address participants and provide insights into building a career in the comic book industry and elevating their voices as underrepresented talent.

“This is a monumental day for Milestone and the broader comic book community. We’ve always believed in the importance of sharing underrepresented stories, so we’re thrilled for new creative voices to join us in our mission,” said Milestone partner and Emmy award-winning producer Reginald Hudlin. “Mentorship has always been a critical aspect of our comic book world, and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan and I are excited to share the tricks of the trade and learn a thing or two from our new peers!”

The incoming class for The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program includes:

Andrea Rosales, Portland OR

Ashley Allen, Orono MN

Atagun Ilhan, Syracuse NY

Charles Stewart III, Washington D.C.

Cheryl Lynn Eaton, New York NY

Daimon Hampton, Chicago IL

Dorado Quick, Inglewood CA

Greg Burnham, Norcross GA

Gregory Maldonado, Bronx NY

Jarod Pratt, Detroit MI

Jarred Luján, Del Rio TX

Jerome Rhett, Charleston SC

Jordan Clark, Baltimore MD

Julio Anta, Miami FL

Kameron White, Houston TX

Lucas Silveira, Indianapolis IN

Marcus Smith, Chicago IL

Miguel Hernández, Cleveland OH

Morgan Hampton, Chicago IL

Nathaniel Cayanan, Corona CA

Petterson Oliveira, Naples FL

Tiah Ankum, Atlanta GA

Yasmín Flores Montañez, Toa Alta PR

Zipporah Smith, Los Angeles CA

Programming will focus on the history of comic books, creating content that spans cultural differences, incorporating dynamic perspectives to create a better product, navigating the industry as an underrepresented talent, learning best practices for financial and entrepreneurial success, and much more.

Some of the speakers participating include but are not limited to:

Jim Lee – Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC

Marie Javins – VP, Editor-in-Chief, DC

Chris Conroy – Editor, DC

Benjamin Le Clear – DC Staff Historian & Archivist

Marquis Draper – Assistant Editor, DC

Reggie Hudlin & Denys Cowan – Milestone creators, Milestone Media

Karen Horne – SVP, Equity and Inclusion, WarnerMedia

Erica Hughes – Director, Multicultural Marketing, Ally

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to be working with The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program participants,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. “These writers and artists bring so much creative energy and spirit to the process, and the staff and I are looking forward to helping them hone their skills as working comic book professionals.”

A marketing campaign from DC, WarnerMedia, and Ally is also being released to share meaningful stories about the experiences of underrepresented creators and foster a dialogue about the importance of allyship.

The storytelling series kicked off with “SuperFan,” a video profiling Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone Media, in conversation with Feon Cooper and Kareem Burton, co-owners of Black Star Collectibles, the first-ever Black-owned pop culture collectibles store in Carson, CA. The video discusses the lack of Black representation in the comic book world in the 1990s and how Milestone ignited the founders of Black Star Collectibles to become the business owners they are today.

This month, “The Power of Representation” launched as the next installment of the year-long campaign. The branded vignette from Ally and Courageous Studios focuses on Ally’s mission to promote equity and inclusion inside and outside of its organization. The branded short film will explore Ally’s approach to increasing access for marginalized members of their communities and historically disenfranchised groups.

“Ally is focused on improving financial literacy, economic mobility and access to opportunities and products that help all communities gain financial stability and independence,” said Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer, Ally. “It is critical that our marketing efforts further this cause, and we believe our collaboration with DC, Milestone Media and WarnerMedia allows us to build upon our efforts for lasting social impact that directly reaches Black and Hispanic communities with generation-changing opportunities.”

“The stories we are telling as a part of The Milestone Initiative illustrate a variety of perspectives and voices in an effort to further the Milestone mission of illuminating underrepresentation in comics,” said Michal Shapira, Head of Marketing Solutions and Brand Studios, WarnerMedia. “Our studios’ wide range of storytelling capabilities – from producing documentary-style video to animated stories – along with our ability to leverage our incredible IP in meaningful ways, allows us to connect with our audiences and inspire real change, across communities and society at-large.”