DC Teases New Version of Its Next Movie Team

DC's cultural footprint is expected to evolve in the next few years, thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran's new slate of DC Studios projects. Across a number of forthcoming movies and television shows, iconic characters and lesser-known favorites will both be brought to life. Before one of those properties, The Authority, properly makes its onscreen debut, it just got teased in the comics in a major capacity. Spoilers for Outsiders #11 from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Robert Carey, Valentina Taddeo, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue culminates the fight of Kate Kane / Batwoman, Luke Fox / Batwing, and Lucius Fox to save the multiverse from Jakita Wagner / Drummer. Once the dust settles and reality is seemingly saved, the series jumps a few months into the future, as Kate and Luke reconnect while out on patrol in Gotham. Luke mentions that his Outsiders team now consists of Jenny Crisis, Jinny Hex, and other young heroes who appeared throughout the series — but that the team wants a name with a bit more "authority." While the issue does not confirm it outright, this dialogue certainly seems to tease that a new version of The Authority could be on the horizon. This would be the second publishing initiative tied to The Authority that DC has published recently, in addition to Tom King and Jeff Spokes' Jenny Sparks miniseries.

What Is The Authority Movie About?

The Authority are a team of antiheroes that, in the comics, includes characters like Apollo, Jenny Quantum, Jenny Sparks, Midnighter, Deathblow, Engineer, Flint, Freefall, Grifter, Jack Hawksmoor, Rainmaker, and Swift. Plot details surrounding The Authority movie are currently under wraps, although Gunn has teased that it will be an unconventional superhero tale. The Authority movie does not currently have a director or a confirmed release date.

"This is a big movie and I don't know how many of you know are familiar with The Authority," Gunn told reporters when announcing the DCU slate in 2023. "The Authority is a very different kind of superhero story. They are basically good intentioned, but they think that the world is completely broken. And the only way to fix it is to take things into their own hands, whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments, whatever they want to do to make the world better. We'll see how that journey goes for them."

Outsiders #11 is now available wherever comics are sold.