DC Announces Poison Ivy Solo Comic Series

DC’s repertoire of comic books is always continuing to grow, with new and returning characters getting the spotlight in series and miniseries. Earlier this week, as part of DC’s announcement of their 2022 Pride Month titles, it was confirmed that another title will soon be joining that roster — and it’s one that fans have been hoping for for a long time. In June, DC is poised to launch a new Poison Ivy solo comic series, which will begin with a six-issue story arc from writer G. Willow Wilson (Ms. Marvel, Vixen) and artist Marcio Takara (Captain Marvel, Detective Comics). In her new series, the first issue of which launches on June 7th, Ivy leaves Gotham City and sets out to complete her greatest work — a gift to the world that will heal the damage humanity has dealt to it.

You can check out the official solicitation for Poison Ivy #1 below, and keep scrolling to check out the covers for the issue!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by WARREN LOUW

1:25 variant cover by NICK ROBLES

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:100 foil variant cover by WARREN LOUW

Team variant cover by DAN MORA

PRIDE variant cover by KRIS ANKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/7/22

Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life. A living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn’t ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work-a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it…by ending humanity.

Spinning out of the pages of Batman, DC is proud to present the unbelievable next chapter in Poison Ivy’s life by the incredible creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara. Featuring a stunning cast of variant cover artists, including Warren Louw, Frank Cho, Dan Mora, Nick Robles…and introducing main cover artist Jessica Fong!

As mentioned above, Poison Ivy #1 will be released on Tuesday, June 7th, wherever comics are sold.

Main Cover by Jessica Fong

Variant Cover by Warren Louw

1:25 Variant Cover by Nick Robles

1:50 Variant Cover by Frank Cho

Pride Variant by Kris Anka

Team Variant by Dan Mora