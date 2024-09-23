DC Announces Return of Green Lantern's Best Team-Up

Hal Jordan / Green Lantern continues to be a part of the pop culture conversation, especially after confirmation that Kyle Chandler is set to portray the character in the DC Universe's forthcoming Lanterns television show. As fans prepare for Hal's newest foray into live-action, a new comic is paying tribute to one of his most beloved partnerships.

As part of DC's December 2024 solicitations, DC announced Green Lantern/Green Arrow: World's Finest Special #1, a new one-shot that will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, December 18th. Written by Jeremy Adams with art by Lucas Meyer and Travis Mercer, the one-shot will reunite Hal and Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in a new adventure, continuing the legacy of Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams' beloved "Hard Travelin' Heroes" run of the 1970s.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

What Is Green Lantern/Green Arrow: World's Finest Special #1 About?

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by LUCAS MEYER and TRAVIS MERCER

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by HOWARD PORTER and V. KEN MARION 1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

Everyone's favorite hard-travelin' heroes are back and brought to you through the iconic lens of World's Finest! In the not-too-distant past, Oliver Queen and Hal Jordan ﬁnd themselves at a crossroads…and only teaming up together once more will save them from the scope of the mysterious bounty hunter known in whispered tones throughout the underworld as Deathstroke the Terminator. Plus, writer Jeremy Adams returns to the world of the Flash to weave a twisted tale of Barry Allen on the road to cri-sis—it's a World's Finest adventure you cannot miss in this special, oversize one-shot spectacular!

What Is Lanterns About?

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The roles of John has yet to be cast at this time.

"We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC's 'Green Lantern,'" Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, said in a statement. "As part of James and Peter's vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era."

As mentioned above, Green Lantern/Green Arrow: World's Finest Special #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, December 18th