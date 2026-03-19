DC Reveals 2026 Pride Lineup (Including a new Justice League Event & Fan Favorite Sequel)

Each summer, DC Comics celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with DC Pride, offering up stories and variant covers that celebrates the joy and diversity of the vibrant community across the pages and through the lens of comics. This year will be no exception, but DC Pride 2026 is shaping up to be a little different this year: it’s going intergalactic. On Wednesday, DC Comics announced their DC Pride 2026 lineup and it’s a stacked one, with not only an eagerly anticipated sequel to a beloved graphic novel, but a new, four-issue Justice League event series and more.

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Coming up this spring, DC’s Pride initiative will connect DC’s All In and Next Level comics with exciting new stories. Anchoring the initiative will be Galaxy and Dreamer, two characters whose stories and journeys have been making their way through DC for years and now will unfold in three interconnected releases, just in time for Pride Month and beyond.

“The DC Pride priorities have always been to spotlight queer characters, serve as a launchpad for new, year-round DC storytelling, and celebrate our roster of incredible talent,” DC editor Andrea Shea said. “And in so many ways, 2026 is the culmination of the last five years — what we’ve always been building toward: a series of stories that take place in the heart of DC continuity and serve as the next chapters for some of our most beloved characters.”

An Eagerly Anticipated Galaxy Sequel and a Justice League Event Are Coming to DC Pride

First up for Pride is the highly anticipated sequel to the graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star. Written by Jadzia Axelrod with art and color by Rye Hickman and letters by Jodie Troutman, Galaxy: As the World Falls Down. According to DC, the graphic novel continues Taylor Barclay’s journey as she confronts then alien threat of the Vane and questions her place on Earth and further solidifies her friendship with Nia Nal also known as dreamer. According to Axelrod, the graphic novel is about “what comes next after coming out.” It arrives on May 5th.

Arriving on April 29th is Justice League Intergalactic Special #1. Coming out ahead of the Galaxy sequel, the special will see Galaxy and Dreamer team up for the first time in DC’s mainline continuity. Co-written by Jadzia Axelrod and Nicole Maines with art by Travis Moore, colors by Tamra Bonvillain, and letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, the one shot continues Dreamer’s story after the events of Absolute Power and Secret Six while also picking up on Galaxy’s adventures after her recurring role in Hawkgirl. Per DC, the story will see the planet Naltor and the Green Lanterns who protect it fall under the spell of the Witch Queen who harnesses the world’s dream energy in a bid to expand her reach far beyond its orbit. Star Sapphire assembles a team of Justice Leaguers to help, including Galaxy who invites Dreamer along without telling anyone — something that could be an issue considering Dreamer is seen less as a hero and more as a criminal these days.

And then, in June, we get Justice League: Dream Girls — a DC Pride Event. The four-issue DC All In miniseries is co-written by Nicole Maines and Jadzia Axelrod with art by Nicola Scott, J. Bone, Brandt &Stein, Stephen Sadowski, Vincent Cecil, Mikel Janin, Rosi Kampe, and more. The story picks up in the aftermath of Justice League Intergalactic Special with Dreamer and Galaxy suddenly awakening on Themyscira, living out an idyllic fantasy as princess and champion of the Amazon. Their confusion deepens when a mysterious stranger washes ashore insisting that Dreamer must leave the paradise she’s always dreamed of to save the world and the dreamlike landscape around them begins to shift in ways that feel both familiar and deeply wrong. Each issue of Justice League: Dream Girls will feature an all-new eight-page story that expands the event’s scope, including stories for Batwoman, the Green Lantern Corps, Poison Ivy, and a personal story by Klaus Janson for issue #4 that will be revealed soon.

This year’s Pride lineup will also include a hardcover edition of the 2025 DC Pride one shot, DC Pride: The Heart Wants as well as special variant covers throughout the month across DC’s lineup. This year, you can find pride covers for Batwoman #4, Emperor Aquaman #18, Justice League Unlimited #20, Wonder Woman #34, New Titans #36, Poison Ivy #45, Harley Quinn #63, and Detective Comics #110.

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