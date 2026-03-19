Absolute Flash Is Finally Fixing Its Biggest Problem

The Absolute line of comic books is one of DC’s freshest and most successful ideas in years. Each book is a vivid reimagining of DC’s iconic characters in a much harsher, darker world. While the heroes have all gone punk and have overhauled looks, at their core, they are the same characters we know and love. The heroes all have something once thought essential to their origin ripped away, stripping them down to the barest essentials of what they stand for. Superman lost his adopted family, but he’s still a symbol of choosing to be better, for example. All of the Absolute books are top-tier and shattering records, with one notable exception.

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Absolute Flash is commonly regarded as the line’s weakest work. It has been nowhere near bad, but when compared with the game changers like Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Martian Manhunter, it falls flat. Its biggest weakness is that it never slows down or lets the characters digest the story, charging ahead at a breakneck pace. We never have a chance to connect with the characters because they are constantly rushing to the next plot point. Its first twelve issues, pitched as its Year One, were inconsistent, but with issue #13, the worst problems are finally being addressed. The Flash is rushing into a great new era.

Wally Pauses to Consider His Options

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After losing his father last issue, Wally returned to the Dibny Mission, living there while he figures out how to find a way back to the Still Point. Ralph told Wally that he was here to support him through whatever was happening to him and let him know that Hunter Zolomon of the DEO came looking for him. While puzzling out his future, Linda approached Wally. She figured out he was the Flash and wanted to see what he could do. The teens ran around and hung out, hitting it off pretty well and confiding in each other about their trauma. Both had the responsibility of caring for a parent whom they eventually lost.

After telling her the full story, Linda suggested that Wally take them to rummage around the Project Olympus ruins. Wally broke in by demonstrating the ability to shoot lightning. The pair found the place seemingly abandoned until Wally heard someone whispering his name. They traced it to the bathroom, where all but one of the mirrors were shattered. The final mirror reflected them an infinite number of times, and Linda was sucked into one of the shards. Then a hand reached out and dragged Wally inside the mirror. Inside the mirror realm was a small army of Mirror Masters, all demanding that Wally let them out. With that, Linda told Wally to run, and they took off.

Answering Questions and Forming Connections

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Absolute Flash’s biggest problem was always that it never paused to process anything. After twelve issues of running full steam ahead, Wally finally stopped to breathe. More importantly, this gave the supporting cast a chance to shine. Ralph laid the seeds for Hunter Zolomon, an iconic Flash villain, but was content to bolster his connection to Wally, which will need to develop over time. Linda and Wally’s dynamic stole the show this issue. Their mainline counterparts are one of DC’s best couples, and these versions seem to be on the same path. They finally got the development they required, setting them up to succeed in the near future.

Not only did this issue give the characters and readers a personal, slow chance to develop relationships, it started paying off one of the series’s longest-running mysteries. Mirror Master has loomed over the comic and the Absolute Universe as a whole since Absolute Flash #1. We’re finally digging into what his situation is, and giving it the time and attention it deserves to pay off that year of buildup. This new issue isn’t perfect, but it is a fantastic new direction with a great balance of plot advancement and character development. Now that the series has finally laid the groundwork, it can get into what feels like the proper story it’s been aching to tell.

Absolute Flash #13 is on sale now!

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