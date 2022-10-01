DC Reveals Why Batman Always Sneaks Up on Commissioner Gordon

Batman is one of the most iconic characters of all time, and he's remained at the top of fandom for years. The character has appeared in numerous films and has been portrayed by multiple actors over the past 60 years. The most recent actor to play Batman was Robert Pattinson in the latest reboot for the Caped Crusader, The Batman, with fans loving the accuracy in his detective work. One of Batman's best traits it's the ability to disappear like a ninja, and he's used this skill to sneak up on other characters and exit from rooms. One of the characters he did that to the most has been Commissioner James Gordon, and it seems that Batman has a key reason for doing that to one of his closest allies. During the events of Batman: Audio Adventures #1 (via CBR), the vigilante gets asked by the Commissioner why he does that to him and his answer might surprise you.

"It's the principle of the Panopticon. You know I can't always be watching, but you're never certain I'm not." To which Gordon replies "Okay, I hate that."

One important moment in The Batman, is at the beginning of the film where Batman is beating up a group of thugs in face paint, and speaks the words "I'm Vengeance". Fans would notice the phrase is a big change from Bale or Michael Keaton's infamous "I'm Batman" line, and it turns out that that's what Reeves wanted. In a recent interview with KCRW, the director explains why his film used "I'm Vengeance" as opposed to "I'm Batman".

"To me, the arc from the beginning, when I was thinking of the story, moves from a place of him declaring himself, which does come from some of the comics, and from the animated series, this notion that he says, not 'I'm Batman,' which is obviously the key Keaton line in the Burton movie, but 'I'm vengeance,'" Reeves told KCRW. "And that this was coming from his personal rage and this primal feeling that he had, that's really just flailing and trying to make sense of his life, and so that he's not really self aware. That's one of the things, too, in the music and the sound of that scene. It kind of builds in a way that you can feel the rage and his heart pounding, pounding, pounding, and then you can feel the sound intent and the music intent at the end of that scene, and even visually is the sense of the adrenaline starting finally to ebb."

The film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The Batman is exclusively streaming on HBO Max now.



