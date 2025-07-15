Marvel Rekindles Iron Man and Emma Frost’s Romance, But With a Dark Twist

Iron Man has had many romantic relationships during his time as the Armored Avenger, but his most recent love affair came as a part of the X-Men franchise. Just as the Fall of X brought about the end of the Krakoa era, Tony Stark and Emma Frost entered a relationship forged out of necessity. It culminated in a wedding in 2023’s X-Men #26 and The Invincible Iron Man #10. Once the X-Men transitioned to their “From the Ashes” relaunch, Iron Man and Emma Frost went their separate ways. However, an upcoming event will see the two heroes reunited in a very unlikely way.

Marvel announced four additional Age of Revelation series, including Iron & Frost starring Iron Man and Emma Frost. Age of Revelation will jump the Marvel Universe ahead 10 years into the future, where Apocalypse’s heir, Doug Ramsey, aka Revelation, rules over a new mutant utopia built on an insidious lie that could threaten the rest of Earth. The X-Men line will be replaced during Age of Revelation, and joining Iron & Frost are Unbreakable X-Men, Rogue Storm, and Sinister’s Six.

Unbreakable X-Men by Gail Simone and Lucas Werneck is a flagship X-Men title featuring Gambit and much of the X-Men of Haven House, including the Outliers and the all-new Spider-Girl; Rogue Storm by Murewa Ayodele and Roland Boschi reveals the dark fate of Earth’s Mightiest Mutant; Iron & Frost by Cavan Scott and Ruairi Coleman is centered around Emma Frost and Tony Stark; and Sinister’s Six by David Marquez and Rafael Loureiro stars a team of deadly mutants led by Mr. Sinister.

Age of Revelation #0 is a surprise prelude issue to the event and is available at select retailers later this week. The X-Men event officially begins on October 1st with Age of Revelation Overture #1, a one-shot by the current X-Men creative team of writer Jed MacKay and artist Ryan Stegman. Marvel announced the first five Age of Revelation spinoff series yesterday.

image credit: marvel comics

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 10/15

CRY MUTANT, CRY BLOOD!

X YEARS LATER and the Uncanny X-Men have been shattered by loss and tragedy and scattered to different locations around the world. At Haven House, only three remain – wounded, grieving and guarding the portal to the terrifying Penumbra. Can they stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface for centuries, screaming to break free? Or will they fail and watch a vengeful god bring an army of tormented souls to the surface, crying for mutant blood?

IRON & FROST #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by RYAN BROWN

On Sale 10/15

COLD AS FROST, HARD AS IRON!

X YEARS LATER, after 3K’s devastating terrorist attack cost Tony Stark and Emma Frost everything, the Heartless Queen returns to what remains of her past. Secrets hide in the ruins of New York. The Hellfire Club has a dangerous new leader.

ROGUE STORM #1

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

On Sale 10/15

KILL THE GODDESS, SAVE THE WORLD!

X YEARS LATER, with Earth’s gods gone, only Ororo Munroe, the mutant god of storms remains. She is a goddess driven mad by dark magic and grief. Now, as Storm threatens to freeze the world into a new Ice Age, Rogue leads a team of killers and legends – Gateway, Iceman, Fantomex, Spiral and Warpath. The sole mission of this Uncanny X-Force: kill Storm.

SINISTER’S SIX #1

Written by DAVID MARQUEZ

Art by RAFAEL LOUREIRO

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 10/15

A SINISTER HEIST!

X YEARS LATER, Mr. Sinister assembles an elite strike force to take his rightful place…on the throne of Revelation! What has Sinister offered Havok, Black Cat, Domino, Omega Red, Fantomex and Venom to convince them to take on impossible odds? Are Sinister’s misfits throwing their lives away, or has Revelation underestimated how far his subjects will go when there’s nothing left to lose?

Iron & Frost #1, Unbreakable X-Men #1, Rogue Storm #1, and Sinister’s Six #1 all go on sale October 15th. Let us know your thoughts on the Age of Revelation series in the comments below!