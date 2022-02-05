DC Comics Fans Can’t Wait for Dinosaur-Themed Jurassic League

Earlier this week came a surprising, but welcome, announcement from DC Comics when they revealed Jurassic League, an all-new comic series the reimagines the entire DCU but making its biggest heroes and villains into dinosaurs! Batman is an Allosaurus, Wonder Woman is a Triceratops, Superman is a Brachiosaurus, and The Joker is a Dilophosaurus, but there will be countless other DC characters appearing as dinosaur equivalents. Written by Daniel Warren Johnson (Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, Beta Ray Bill) and featuring art by Juan Gedeon (Venom), the series is inspired by everything from Street Sharks to Primal to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and fans are already loving the idea.

DC’s official plot synopsis for the comic reads: “”You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Theropod dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers’ hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait … what? Okay, maybe you don’t know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new – yet older than time – adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before!”

Jurassic League #1 arrives in May, you can see what DC fans are saying about it below!

