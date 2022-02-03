Jurassic League: DC’s Heroes and Villains Become Dinosaurs in New Series

In between introducing some of the most iconic superheroes and supervillains in our popular culture, DC Comics has used some fun gimmicks to uniquely mix up its stories. That trend appears to be continuing full speed ahead with Jurassic League, an upcoming comic miniseries announced by the publisher (via Polygon) on Thursday. The six-issue series, which hails from writer Daniel Warren Johnson (Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, Beta Ray Bill) and artist Juan Gedeon (Venom), imagines an alternate world in which the heroes and villains of the DC universe are anthropomorphic dinosaurs. Inspired by everything from Street Sharks to Primal to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the first issue of the series is set to be released on May 10th. You can check out DC’s official plot synopsis for Jurassic League below.



“You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Theropod dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers’ hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait … what? Okay, maybe you don’t know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new – yet older than time – adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before!”

“Jurassic League is all I want to draw: dinos and epic fights,” Gedeon revealed. “My own version of a 90s cartoon or videogame. Expect a story about survival, unity and hope where the strong protect the weak in a world where danger lurks in every corner.”

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to join Juan Gideon in creating a new world for DC, complete with dinos, cavemen, and extinction level events,” Johnson echoed. “Batsuar suplexes a Joker dilophosaurus, you’re welcome!”

“Words cannot express how excited I am for this book,” said DC Senior Editor Katie Kubert. “As a life-long dinosaur lover, and a dinosaur tour-guide and fossil preparer for two of the most prestigious natural history museums, this book speaks to my heart and science-soul. When Juan came to me with the idea, and Daniel Warren Johnson doubled down on it, I knew we had something truly special and I can’t wait for fans to fall in Mezosoic-love.”

THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #1

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and JUAN GEDEON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant cover by JUAN GEDEON

1:25 Megalustre “Dino Skin” variant cover by WALT SIMONSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/10/22

Jurassic League #1 is set to be released on May 10th wherever comics are sold. Keep scrolling to check out the official preview of the issue!

