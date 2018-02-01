DC To Release ‘DC Nation’ #0, Previewing the Future of the DC Universe, in May

DC will launch a new, promotional magazine titled DC Nation in June, relasing a zero issue of the publication timed to Free Comic Book Day featuring previews of Justice League: No Justice, Man of Steel, and Batman #50, which will pit The Joker against Batman and Catwoman as their wedding draws closer.

On Wednesday, May 2 (three days before Free Comic Book Day), DC Nation #0, a 32-page comic book, will be available at comic book retailers at a cover price of $0.25 and free via digital download.

DC Nation #0 spotlights events from three of DC’s top storytellers – Scott Snyder, Tom King and Brian Michael Bendis — and will mark one of the earliest looks at Bendis’s plans for Superman following the events of Action Comics #1000.

Set after the events of Dark Nights: Metal, the four-issue Justice League: No Justice miniseries will team writers Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, and Scott Snyder with artist Francis Manapul. Following the miniseries, the status quo for the Justice League family of titles will be fundamentally altered, and artist Jorge Jiménez (Super Sons) will lend his talents to helping tease the post-Metal world for DC Nation. Justice League: No Justice launches on May 9, just days after Free Comic Book Day.

In a Batman story by Tom King and artist Clay Mann, The Joker gets word about the wedding between the Bat and the Cat, and he’s not happy. With the wedding story arc reaching its climax in Batman #50 on sale July 4, The Joker will be that one wedding guest most likely to speak now and not hold his peace at all.

Brian Michael Bendis will follow up his DC debut (a short story with artist Jim Lee in the Action Comics #1000 comic book in April) by helping chart the future of the Man of Steel beginning with a short story in DC Nation #0 with artist José Luis García-López. The story will serve as a prelude to Bendis’s Man of Steel miniseries, being written with

Fans will also get a sneak preview of DC’s new promotional magazine DC Nation. The free, full-sized fan magazine will be where DC shares the latest news on what’s happening at the company, arriving at comic book retailers on June 6 and available for digital download.