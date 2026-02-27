Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive Game Being Permanently Removed From eShop in 24 Hours

A Nintendo Switch console exclusive game is being permanently removed from the Nintendo eShop in roughly the next 24 hours, leaving Nintendo fans with a small window to purchase the title before the option to purchase it is gone forever. The game in question is also available on PC, and right now, it is not being delisted from PC; however, the assumption is that this could eventually change. Until then, Steam will be the only place to purchase the Nintendo Switch console exclusive game.

For those that do not know, a “console exclusive” game refers to a game only available on one console or console platform, but that is also available on PC. For much of gaming history, this was not a very common type of exclusive, but it is the majority of exclusive games this generation. As for the game in question, it is Orebody: Binder’s Tale, a 2022 release from developer Orebody Inc and publisher Nami Tentou. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is a run-and-gun side-scrolling shooter with an 8-bit aesthetic that is reminiscent of the NES era, and in particular, Mega Man.

Another Video Game Delisting

Those who want to rush to purchase the game before it is delisted from the Nintendo eShop will need to fork over $7.99 before the end of February 28. As for why it is being delisted, it is not explicitly said, but it appears that the publisher and developer are parting ways on the title. The developer will continue to publish it on Steam, but this will not happen on Nintendo Switch. It’s possible that once the publishing rights are sorted for the Switch version, it could return to the eShop, but there is currently no word of this happening.

Delistings are increasingly common; however, the two biggest causes of them are not at play here: expiring licenses and servers shutting down. That said, on occasion, we do see delistings like this happen, whether due to a dispute between a developer and publisher, or because the latter walks away from its publishing deal when it is over rather than renewing it.

The good news is that this delisting comes at a good time for the Nintendo Switch, which is having a strong 2026, despite the presence of the Switch 2. A good percentage of the best games of the year so far are, in fact, Nintendo Switch exclusive games. Meanwhile, with the recent release of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen — and imminent releases like Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf and Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered — Switch users have plenty to play at the moment.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.