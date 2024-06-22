DC's Green Lantern Joins Bazookaverse Comic Series

Bazooka Bubble Gum and DC debuted a new crossover digital comic series earlier this year, and now a new fan-favorite hero is joining in on the fun. The first comic in the series featured DC's iconic Amazon Wonder Woman, and now it's Green Lantern's turn up to bat, with Justice League staple John Stewart in the spotlight of Bazooka Joe and his Gang's latest DC team-up. As you can see in the new comic below, Green Lantern might be prepared for everything the universe can throw at him thanks to that power ring, but he still isn't quite prepared for the power of the pun. You can check out the full comic below, and you can find all of the comics revealed so far on the main Bazookaverse hub.

In the comic, Joe and Mort run up to Stewart and offer to sew him a new uniform. They've even got sketches already of possible new costumes, but Stewart reveals that he uses his power ring to create his suit. That's when Mort delivers a rather perfect pun, which leaves Stewart a bit stunned and Joe with his face in his hands.

(Photo: Bazooka,DC)

Welcome to the Bazookaverse

The Bazookaverse is welcoming in the entire DC Universe, with characters like Wonder Woman, Batman, Green Lantern, and more finally being introduced to Bazooka Joe's colorful crew. That includes characters like Mort, Herman, Petty, Toughie, Tex, Pat, Gloomy Gus, Jane, and more. With more fun crossovers to come, the Bazookaverse is only getting started, and new digital comics featuring these crossovers can be found on Bazooka's Instagram, Facebook, and BazookaJoe.com, as well as right here on ComicBook.

Bazooka Bubble Gum was first launched in the United States in 1947, followed by the debut of Bazooka Joe comics in 1953. New friends joined Bazooka Joe and the Gang in 1983, and the brand celebrated its 27th anniversary in 2022. Bazooka is still going strong in 2024 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"The BazookaverseTM celebrates the brand's deeply rooted legacy in the comic world while delivering an immersive experience for fans everywhere to enjoy," said Rebecca Silberfarb, Vice President of Marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC. "Coming together to collaborate with DC to kick start this series was such a great fit given both brands' significant impact on pop culture. Today marks a huge milestone for Bazooka, and the adventure has only just begun!"

What do you think of Green Lantern's jump into the Bazookaverse? You can talk all things comics and DC with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!