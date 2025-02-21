DC’s New Batman Series Brings Big Changes to the Costume, Batmobile, and More

Play video

At ComicsPro DC pulled the curtain back on the next era of Batman, and it will be a truly talented creative team leading the charge. DC has revealed the first look at Batman #1, which will begin in September and will be helmed by writer Matt Fraction, artist Jorge Jimenez, colorist Tomeu Morey, and letterer Clayton Cowles. As you can see in the images below, this next chapter of Batman will bring a big costume change, as Batman will take on a new blue and gray costume, but it will also introduce a new Batmobile as well as a new vibe and style to Gotham City itself, and you can get an up-close look at some of those new additions below.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Batman. It was the first comic I ever read,” said Fraction. “Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman. We’ve got a new Batmobile, we’ve got a new costume, we’ve got new characters, and we’ve got a lot of old ones too—good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all.”

“As a DC artist, I have to say this is something I’ve always dreamed of, and getting to do it alongside someone as amazing and talented as Matt is just incredible for me,” said Jiménez. “As for my work on Batman, the artistic side, I’ve poured years of hard work into this series. Over time, I’ve had to adapt to different styles and paces alongside James and Chip, learning and enjoying every step of the way. I’ve explored Gotham City from multiple angles, but more importantly, I’ve gradually built up more and more artistic tools that have led me to the current synthesis of my style.”

Batman has enjoyed an 84-year publishing history at this point, and this is only the fourth time the book has been renumbered. The stories will be connected but mostly self-contained, as every issue provides a possible new adventure, new style, and new challenge for Batman. As for the blue and gray suit, it looks to incorporate elements from the current suit but mix it in with another classic color scheme.

“For this new chapter, we’re crafting a revamped aesthetic, bringing back Batman’s blue suit in a definitive way,” said Jiménez. “It’s a small shift meant to feel both classic and fresh, subtly evolving while staying true to the original design we’ve used in recent years. At the same time, I’m working on Gotham City’s visual identity, giving it a fresh approach that sets it apart from my previous takes. I’m aiming for a slight pop influence, something that subtly nods to classic stories while keeping the dark and ominous feel of contemporary Batman.

“Part of the reason Batman has lasted as long and has resonated as loudly as he has as character is that he’s incredibly resilient,” said Fraction. “He can be all kinds of things to all different people all at the same time — whether that’s in the comics or in animation or in movies.”

Batman #1 hits comic stores this September.

