DC Reveals All-Star Team for Mr. Terrific: Year One Series

DC has assembled an all-star team to not just retell Mr. Terrific’s origin, but also expand it, and it all takes place in Mr. Terrific: Year One. The new six-issue limited series will be written by Peabody Award-winning journalist and writer Al Letson, who will be joined by award-winning artist Valentine De Landro (Black Manta, Infinite Frontier), colorist Marissa Louise, and letterer Lucas Gattoni. There will also be present-day sequences woven into the story, and those will be drawn by Edwin Galmon. You can get your first look at the series in the images below.

Fans will get an up-close look at Michael Holt’s journey from inventor and president of Holt Industries to the superhero we know today, and that journey is filled with trials, tragedy, and ultimately hope. To get a better sense of that journey, you can find the official description of the series below.

“A genius-level inventor and Olympic champion, Michael Holt’s life was destined for greatness. But that life came to a screeching halt when his wife, Paula, and unborn son were killed in a car accident. The Holts once shared ambitious dreams of using their technology to help others, but after the tragedy, Michael retreats from society, selling Holt Industries to mysterious and craven tech billionaire Athena Prescott. Surrendering his dream sets off an explosive chain of events, taking the exceptionally intelligent Holt from the depths of despair to the heights of heroism as Mr. Terrific.”

“Valentine and I are diving deep and telling the origin story of who Mr. Terrific is as a man, and as a super hero,” said Letson. “I’ve loved Valentine’s work for years, and working on this series has been a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what we’re cooking up.”

“Working with Al, Marissa, Edwin, and Lucas, as well as the DC editorial team, has been an absolute blast,” added artist Valentine De Landro. “I’m excited to contribute to Mr. Terrific’s story, a character I’ve enjoyed reading throughout the years.”

Mr. Terrific: Year One will feature a main cover by De Landro and colorist Marissa Louise, and will also feature variant covers by Mitch Gerads, Evan “Doc” Shaner, and Denys Cowan with inks and colors by Ho Che Anderson. Mr. Terrific: Year One will hit comic stores on Wednesday, May 28th.

