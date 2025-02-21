DC Makes Big Changes to The Rogues in Absolute Flash First Look Preview

Play video

DC’s Absolute Universe is about to get its next wave of heroes, kicking things off with The Flash. Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles, Adriano Lucas, and Tom Napolitano will be guiding the Absolute adventures of Wally West, and much of the book is still steeped in mystery. That’s now changed though with a new first-look preview, which has provided a few important clues as to what’s going on, though the biggest revelation of the preview is the big changes to The Rogues, who have received a much different look. You can check out all of the images below.

We are introduced to a Wally West who is clearly in distress, and it’s made clear he is on the run from someone. What isn’t clear is who or why, but there are clues, with statements like “have to keep going”, “keep running. when they find out”, and “when he finds out he’s literally going to kill me.” Then the other statements speak to something terrible that happened, saying “Everything is messed up” and “I messed up so bad”.

The big splash page shows West seemingly wrestling with the speed force, but it’s more than that, as it is seemingly displaying pieces of whatever happened, and it doesn’t look good for those involved.

West tries to slow things down and collect himself as it all overwhelms him, and he seemingly does just that, though it would appear he has now inadvertently taken himself two days into the past. He starts to tell himself “You know where you are. You know who you are. You’re Wally West”, and that leads us to the biggest reveal of the preview.

In the last preview page, we see the new and improved Rogues, which as of now seem to be made up of Lisa Snart, Captain Boomerang, Trickster, and Captain Cold. Cold and Boomerang both get style upgrades, though Captain Cold is especially given a modern makeover, and Trickster looks a bit creepier overall. You can check out the full image above, and you can find the official description for Absolute Flash #1 below.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art and cover by Nick Robles

Variant covers by Clayton Crain and Dan Panosian

1:25 variant cover by Jeff Lemire

1:50 variant cover by Clayton Crain

Foil logo cover

Connecting variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil) | ON SALE 3/19/25

Description: Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what’s left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster!”

Absolute Flash zooms into comic stores on March 19th.

What do you think of the new and improved Rogues?