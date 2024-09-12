Deadpool's Daughters Carry on the Family Business Before His Untimely Death (Exclusive)
The new Deadpool is already hard at work taking down bad guys.
Marvel is getting readers familiar with both of Deadpool's daughters before one of them replaces him as the Merc With a Mouth after his death. Now, you might be thinking how it's a crazy idea to kill Wade Wilson while he's seeing a surge in popularity with Deadpool & Wolverine. The lone Marvel movie released in theaters this year has helped turn the tide of Marvel negativity, but fans shouldn't miss out on Deadpool's adventures in the comics as well. A new villain named Death Grip pushed Deadpool to his limits, and even succeeded in negating his healing factor and gravely wounding our hero. But before death comes a-knocking, lets see how his kids handle taking on the family business of mercenary work.
ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Deadpool #6 by Cody Ziglar, Rogê Antônio, Guru-eFX, and VC's Joe Sabino. It features Deadpool's symbiote dog-daughter named Princess, and his human daughter Ellie, who inherited her Dad's healing factor minus the cancer that took over his body. The duo are on a job taking out some weapon smugglers, and Ellie is wearing the Deadpool costume we got a glimpse at on the cover of Deadpool #7. Ellie appears to have her father's moves, as she lays out a bad guy with a drop kick to the back of the head. She also shows off her healing factor after taking a blaster shot to the shoulder, with no damage to her skin.
Ellie and Princess get surrounded, and we learn Deadpool has given Ellie a "No Killing" rule, so Ellie and Princess will have to get creative if they hope to come out of this showdown alive.
What is Deadpool #6 about?
Wade Wilson triumphed against Death Grip! This is the first issue of a new arc and killing Deadpool NOW would be an INSANE thing to do. Which is exactly why we're doing it.
The exclusive preview of Deadpool #6 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, September 18th.
