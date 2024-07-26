SDCC 2024: Marvel Kills Deadpool, Names His Daughter the New Merc With a Mouth

There is going to be a new Merc With a Mouth in the pages of Marvel’s Deadpool comic. The focus of this week is on San Diego Comic-Con and the theatrical release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen as Wade Wilson and Logan, respectively. Over in the comics, Marvel launched a new volume of Deadpool that introduces a new villain named Death’s Grip. After teasing Deadpool’s death at the hands of Death Grip last month, SDCC brings confirmation that Deadpool will truly die, along with the announcement of who will replace him.

Marvel announced Deadpool ongoing series details during its Diamond Retailer lunch Friday at SDCC. Deadpool #7 goes on sale October 2nd and comes from the main creative team of writer Cody Ziglar and artist Rogê Antônio. With Deadpool dead, Marvel is replacing him with his daughter Ellie, who will continue her training with Taskmaster to avenge her father.

“Deadpool is dead, long live Deadpool!” a description of Deadpool #7 reads. “Wade has fallen, and his daughter Ellie has taken up the mantle. Taskmaster continues her mercenary training, but what she really wants is vengeance. And to get that, she’ll need Princess’ help.”

Wade Wilson’s daughter Ellie replaces her father on Taurin Clarke’s cover of Deadpool #7

Deadpool #7 variant cover by Mark Bagley

Deadpool writer teases new villain Death Grip

ComicBook spoke to Deadpool writer Cody Ziglar ahead of the series launch, where we found out some key details regarding Death Grip.

“Without spoiling anything, Wade’s unkillable, he has a pretty laissez-faire attitude towards anything, and Death Grip is a character that has a unique approach to that stuff,” Ziglar said. “He’s a guy that, we get into it later in this series, but he has studied the Mystic Arts, like a Doctor Strange-type academy. Only he failed out. He’s a mix of mystic with someone like Shang-Chi or some of Iron Fist’s abilities.”

He added, “Someone who has a touch of mystic abilities, but also martial arts prowess who has built a cult-like religion around the concept of chasing death and finding an avatar for death and what is more enticing to him than someone who is “unkillable.” A lot of the conflict is based around Death Grip trying to find this unkillable person and seeing what he can learn from someone who’s unkillable. If your pursuit in life is learning deadly martial arts, what better than practicing on someone who seemingly can’t be killed?”

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.