10 Villains Deathstroke Needs to Encounter in Arkham

In the wake of his battle with Batman, Deathstroke is now on his way to Arkham Asylum for the next big story in writer Christopher Priest’s run on the mercenary’s solo series. Slade Wilson has been found criminally insane and is being placed behind the very insecure bars of Arkham for treatment. That also means he’ll be lacking all of the weapons and resources that help make Deathstroke one of the deadliest metahumans ever. With a long history of jobs and backstabbing, Deathstroke will be surrounded by deadly supervillains with plenty of reasons to take a shot at him.

With so many possible confrontations on the table, it’s difficult to figure out which villains from Gotham City must be included. Considering Deathstroke’s current story and the regular cast of characters to fill the cells in Arkham Asylum, we’ve assembled a list of 10 villains who would make for some of the most entertaining or exciting showdowns while Deathstroke is incarcerated.

Two-Face

Deathstroke is a character who sees the world in a million shades of gray. He doesn’t acknowledge himself (or others) as a hero or villain, just another individual doing what’s best for themselves. That sort of worldview is ripe for conflict with Two-Face dichotomous, prosecutorial approach to justice. Simply having these two be cellmates and toss verbal barbs at one another would provide Priest with some rich philosophical territory to explore.

Hugo Strange

Hugo Strange is almost the opposite of Two-Face. He is another Batman analog who embraces and exploits the infinite complexity of each person, instead of reducing it to a coin flip. Given Deathstroke’s very rich history and a laundry list of complexes, interacting with a mad psychologist like Hugo Strange could lead both men to some interesting places. As Priest continues to explore Deathstroke’s identity and how he perceives himself, Strange is the perfect villain to open some new doors.

Kite Man

Kite Man has almost always been a joke, but Tom King changed that in “The War Of Jokes And Riddles” with a new origin story and an important role with much bigger players. Considering his relatively elevated place within DC Comics, now is the perfect time for Kite Man to pop up elsewhere, and Deathstroke would provide him with a very different sort of story. Deathstroke recognizes the potential in characters others underestimate, so Kite Man could be made to play a key role in a fight or escape.

Scarecrow

What is Deathstroke afraid of? Given his steely demeanor and willingness to fight just about anyone, that’s a very tough question to answer. Scarecrow provides a much-needed shortcut to understanding what phobias Deathstroke might possess with his concoctions of fear gas. Priest’s run has focused a lot on the underlying vulnerabilities of the character, so it’s tough to see how this encounter won’t occur while Deathstroke is locked away.

Victor Zsasz

Zsasz is a serial killer with a very high opinion of himself, even though he’s essentially a bully. Muscle and knives helped him develop a large body count, but most victims never stand a chance due to surprise or a lack of weapons. That would not be the case with Deathstroke who is essentially a living weapon and trained in all forms of martial arts. Zsasz might appreciate a new tally mark for Slade Wilson, but it’s more likely that readers will get to enjoy having Zsasz put in his place.

Mr. Bloom

It’s only a matter of time until Mr. Bloom returns to Gotham City, and a cameo in Deathstroke might be the perfect way to confirm that he’s still around, maybe even with some new powers. Bloom’s wild powers and unique worldview would make for a great challenge to Deathstroke in almost any setting. As one of the deadliest potential inmates in Arkham, Mr. Bloom could add a lot to this story.

Prometheus

Very few non-metahumans could hope to go toe-to-toe with Deathstroke, but Prometheus is one of the exceptions to that rule. His ability to access an infinite array of combat styles makes him a deadly opponent in any setting. If Slade needs to pick a tough fight to show off his bona fides, then the presence of Prometheus would make it clear that he’s someone to not be fooled with, even without his sword and guns.

The Riddler

A diagnosis and installation in Arkham may leave Deathstroke questioning his own sanity. There are few fellow inmates better suited to building on that lack of mental confidence than the ingenious Riddler. Edward Nygma thrives on mind games, and the opportunity to toy with one of the greatest soldiers on Earth is probably too tempting to avoid. Riddler could make mental challenges every bit as great as the physical ones Deathstroke regularly overcomes.

Mad Hatter

Jervis Tetch isn’t quite as competent as The Riddler, but he’s no less intelligent or capable of playing mind games. If someone in Arkham really wants to drive Deathstroke mad, then the Mad Hatter’s technology and approach would make for a very potent combination. While Deathstroke could easily dispatch this classic Batman villain in hand-to-hand combat, that won’t count for much if he is mind controlled.

Maxie Zeus

Maxie Zeus has never been stable. Even at the height of his power, it often seems like his literal throne is just a stand-in for a house of cards. Despite that lack of mental prowess, he is still a powerhouse of a villain capable of calling down lightning on his foes. The combination of unpredictability and incredible power would make him a tricky opponent, especially in the tight quarters of Arkham, perfect for a quick throwdown with Deathstroke.