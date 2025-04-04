Pokemon Gen 10 Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals 2026 Release Date

According to a new report, Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to be the final Pokemon game of the current Generation, Generation 9. More than this, it is claimed the next mainline Pokemon game, the first since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will release next year. When exactly next year though, the new report does not claim. Typically, mainline Pokemon games release around the holiday period. To this end, November 2026 seems a reasonable prediction.

As for the source of the report, it is well known Pokemon leaker and insider Centro Leaks. Unfortunately, beyond confirming the existence of the project and giving it a 2026 release date, the report does not say much. The only other thing of consequence that is noted is that it will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. If this is true, it is a good indication that Nintendo is going to rapidly stop supporting the Nintendo Switch in favor of Nintendo Switch 2 exclusivity.

“As we approach the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, we have some special info for all of you,” says Centro Leaks. “Pokemon Legends: Z-A is currently planned to be the final main series Pokemon game for Nintendo Switch. Gen 10, codenamed Gaia, will release next year exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.”

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source has proven reliable and reputable in the past, it doesn’t change the fact that none of this is official information. Further, even if it is accurate, it also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor The Pokemon Company nor Nintendo nor any individual involved with any of these three implicated parties has commented on this report. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

