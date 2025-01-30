Defiant #1 Review: A Cosmic Mystery with Heart to Spare

Chuck Austen is set to deliver the final comic project of his over 40-year career with DSTLRY’s new science fiction series Defiant, and it’s already shaping up to be a truly special final bow. Austen and artist Patrick Olliffe team up for a cosmic thrill ride that challenges expectations with heart, humor, and a healthy dose of conspiracy and intrigue for good measure. You can’t help but find yourself endeared to the cast of colorful characters, and while some relationships seem typical at the surface, most of them prove to be anything but as the story plays out. Defiant hits the ground running with a terrific debut, so don’t let the ride pass you by.

Defiant features the core trio of Captain Sandusky, Tibbi, and Dog, and while we do add some members to the crew by issue’s end, there’s enough intrigue fund just within those three individuals to build an entire series around, especially as you start to peel away the layers of their relationships over the years.

That’s contrasted to the rather hostile dynamic between Sandusky and Jek’ska, which can partly be traced to the bigger story at play regarding Sandusky’s son and the perceived traitor that many see him as these days. Austen weaves this particular thread into just about every part of this opening issue, whether that be in revealing conversations between Sandusky and Tibbi, the telepathic intrusions of Netta, or the outright accusations of Jek’ska, and the toll all of this takes is not only revealed as the issue goes on, but the simmering nature of it all allows those true moments of vulnerability to land with real impact, especially in the book’s last several pages.

Some of my favorite parts of the issue are the exchanges between the crew, with the series quickly establishing a rich core dynamic between the main trio and their newest recruit. That’s especially true of Sandusky and Tibbi, and as the curtain is pulled back they become all the more compelling and complex. Whatever you expect of Sandusky and Tibbi in terms of how they operate with each other and with others, you are likely going to be surprised, and that unpredictability is part of what takes this science fiction story into welcome new territory.

At the book’s heart though is a story of a father and son, separated for years but not by choice. The hope and fear of learning the truth is omnipresent throughout the entire issue and is the central throughline for every action Sandusky takes. Olliffe is a master at wringing every ounce of emotion as Sandusky pushes through those fears, bringing the weight of his hopes and fears to vivid life in sequences that left me absolutely rocked.

The series blends those unforgettable moments of heart with big science fiction set pieces, and the sense of scale Olliffe establishes is truly impressive. There’s also a lovely variety of alien races and otherworldly elements that allows the world to stand apart from others of its ilk, and the series isn’t afraid to get a little shocking when it wants to either.

Defiant is a hell of a swan song, and if the rest of the series is as great as its debut, Defiant is shaping up to be something truly out of this world.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published By: DSTLRY

Written By: Chuck Austen

Illustrated By: Pat Olliffe

Defiant #1 launches on March 12th.

Are you exited for Defiant? You can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!