Burglar Steals Rare Comics, but Cuts Himself on Glass and Tries to Clean up With Toilet Cleaner

Over the weekend, Denver’s Mile High Comics was burglarized with the thief making their way out with some of the shop’s most valuable books. While smashing through some of the store’s glass cases, the intruder ended up cutting themselves on broken glass — something they turned around and tried cleaning with…toilet bowl cleaner. Luckily for the internet, the whole situation was captured on closed circuit television and subsequently released online.

Speaking with Denver7, Mile High’s William Moulton explained that the thief had to know which books they were taking because of the titles snatched. All in all, 14 comics were taken valued a bit over $42,000 total — some titles taken include Avengers #1 and Iron Man #1.

“(The burglar) stole 14 different books totaling a little over $42,000,” Moulton told the ABC affiliate. “From what the police told us he didn’t bandage the wound so he was bleeding while he was doing this.”

Founded in 1969, Mile High has grown into a mini-chain with three physical presences in the Denver area and a massive back issue catalog, available both in-stores and online. According to the company, the stores have over 5,000,000 individual back issues from publishers of all shapes and sizes.

The full list of comics stolen, plus a security cam still of the suspect can be found below.

Rozanski, who founded the megastore, previously said in 2017 that the store would no longer have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con because of rising prices.

“After 44 years of my supporting them through good times and bad, that was just too much indifference to endure,” Rozanski wrote. “When you are in a relationship out of love and passion, but the other party could care less whether you live or die, you have to realize that it is time to move on.”

“San Diego [Comic-Con] has grown far beyond its original premise, morphing from what was originally a wonderful annual gathering of the comics world, into a world-renown pop culture and media festival,” Rozanski told his readers. “As such, it has seen rapidly escalating costs, and also a dramatic change in the demographics of is attendees. Neither of those changes worked to our advantage.”

Anyone with a tip is being asked to contact the Denver Police at (720) 913-2000.