Yes, Superman Once Married Supergirl (But It’s Not What You Think)

Most people know Supergirl as Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman and one of the only survivors of the destruction of Krypton. Meant to help raise baby Superman when they both reached earth, Kara’s ship was seperated from Superman’s and thrown off course, leaving her drifting in space. She would eventually arrive on earth, only to find her once baby cousin a fully grown adult, and it was him who helped her adjust to her new life on Earth. They care about each other as deeply as family can. But Kara Zor-El isn’t the only Supergirl and Superman once married a version of the heroine.

Instead of some strange marriage to his cousin, it was her lesser known counterpart Linda Danvers, a version of Supergirl whose life was loosely based on the civillian identity of the pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths version of Supergirl. One major change was Linda was not kryptonian, and thus not related to Superman.

Different Realities, Different Supergirls

But how did this other version of Supergirl end up marrying the Man of Steel? Well, it all happened back in Supergirl Volume 4 #78-80. Kara Zor-El Supergirl from a different reality showed up in the same town as Linda, and the two fought crime together until the Angel of Vengence the Spectre appeared. He told them that Kara showed up this world by mistake, and she had to return to her home dimension to live as Supergirl there. Then she would die in a battle to save the multiverse. If she didn’t do it, all of reality would cease to be.

When she heard this, Kara froze. She didn’t want to die, so Linda convinced her to leave to check on a villain they fought, then climbed in the transdimensional rocket herself, determined to take Kara’s place as the sacrifice. So Linda crash-landed on the earth Kara was meant for, and there she met Superman. She told him a lie about her being his cousin from Krypton and prepared herself to live the lie until she died. Superman was estatic, he even threw a parade to celebrate the arrival of his “cousin.”

They fought crime together for a couple of years, including giving us the ever regrettable pink kryptonite gag. But beyond that, Linda lived in what was effectively a Silver Age world for three years, fighting low threat villains and everyone just being happy. In that time, Linda came to love her new world, and her partner, Superman. She obviously couldn’t do anything about these feelings, considering he thought they were cousins, until he revealed that he actually knew she was lying the entire time, and was just playing along to see if she was a threat. With the super-cat out of the bag, the two kissed, and pretty soon after that, got married.

Superman and Supergirl Even Have a Family Together But the Relationship Was Doomed

This version of Superman and Supergirl even had a kid together named Ariella. However, despite how much they loved each other, their relationship was doomed from the outset. Eventually the cataclysm that would end the multiverse would arrive, and Linda wasn’t the Supergirl whose death would stop it. Kara had to overcome her fear and accept her unfair destiny, and Linda was forced to go back home, never forgetting the girl who gave her life, or the family she made on the other world.

So there you have it, instead of marrying the ever amazing Lois Lane, Supergirl and Superman tied the knot. And there wasn’t any trace of weird cousin relationships or blood tying them together. It was perfectly legal, but also kind of weird when you really think about it. I mean, sure, Superman knew that Linda was lying the entire time, but to the rest of the world, Superman and Supergirl were cousins. That panel might show all of the other superheroes of the world being happy for the loving newlyweds, but reasonably how many of them knew that they weren’t cousins before they announced this? Like, maybe Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superboy knew the truth, those are some of Clark’s closest friends and trusted confidants. But everyone else? Did they spend three years thinking Superman and Supergirl were cousins only to randomly find out one day that they were dating?

And that’s not even mentioning how the public would take this news. Again, Superman held a parade for Supergirl’s arrival. That fact that they were supposedly cousins was very public knowledge. There’s a non-zero chance people thought the two were lying to cover up some very dirty affection, but who knows, maybe everyone just forgot the cousins part after the announcement because of the simplicity of the Silver Age-like world. So, yes, Superman and Supergirl did at one point get married and it was super weird.

