PlayStation Plus Subscribers Call New Free Game “Perfect”

A new free PlayStation Plus game added back in March 2025 is “perfect,” according to some PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5. The free PlayStation game in question was specifically added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries, where it remains available. Unfortunately, it is not available for PS Plus Essential subscribers. Those with the middle and most expensive tiers of the Sony subscription service though are starting to check it out and realizing it’s a great game.

The free PS Plus game in question is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a 2024 release from Ubisoft that impressed when it originally dropped. This is perhaps most evident by its 86 on Metacritic. That said, it is understood that it did not sell that well. Consequently, many PS4 and PS5 users have never played it. In fact, the vast majority never have. But this is changing, at least a little bit, with it now being available with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscriptions.

“Finally playing Prince of Persia, this game is actually perfect for me,” reads one of the top posts on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page right now. “Just downloaded it tonight and already put eight hours in, and three of that is just doing challenges in the Haven. Everyone on this sub was hyping it up and I see why.”

Echoing the sentiment is not just the popularity of the post, but the comments, which heap equal praise on the Ubisoft game.

“Phenomenal game. Feel bad for not picking it up earlier but my faith in Ubisoft was low,” reads one of said comments. “I loved it. It scratched an itch and cleansed my palate of more modern games,” adds a second comment.

Of course, if you don’t like side-scrollers, this game is not going to change your mind. However, those that like the genre, or don’t mind dabbling in it, should expect a game that is about 15 to 30 hours long, depending on factors such as skill level and completion rate. Typically, for this content PlayStation fans have to fork over $40.

“Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities.”

