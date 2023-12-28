A Major Marvel Villain Is Replacing Doctor Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme

Doctor Strange is about to lose his gig as the Sorcerer Supreme. The role of Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Universe has been a thankless job, but Stephen Strange has more than held up his end of the bargain. Together with allies like Wong and his wife Clea, Doctor Strange has fought against mystical threats and other terrors that regular citizens never get to see or witness. Masters of the mystic arts come in all shapes and sizes, but one prominent villain is going to step up like never before in 2024, and all of our heroes will bend the knee to their will.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Timeless #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Timeless #1 is from the creative team of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Juann Cabal, Edgar Delgado, and VC's Travis Lantham. As former friends Luke Cage and Iron Fist fight as the future Power Man and Immortal Moon Knight at the end of the Marvel Universe, Timeless #1 sprinkles in previews of storylines yet to unfold in the present day. One particular set of scenes features darker times in 2024, including someone referred to as Prisoner X in the X-Men's Danger Room, the upcoming Blood Hunt event with the Avengers fighting vampires, Tombstone reigning over New York in the aftermath of Gang War, a new Ghost Rider, and Doctor Doom standing over Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The Doctor Doom panel is worth pointing out because he is shown wearing Doctor Strange's red cape while holding the Eye of Agamatto.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Is Doctor Doom a friend or foe in 2024?

Doctor Doom and Doctor Strange have crossed paths many times, alternating between friends and foes. Of course, Doom considers himself the best magical user in the Marvel Universe, and an argument could be made that he's right. Unfortunately, Doctor Doom mostly uses magic for nefarious purposes, compared to heroic magicians like Scarlet Witch, Brother Voodoo, and Magik. But what events could lead to Doctor Doom standing triumphantly over the Avengers while dressed in Doctor Strange's signature wardrobe?

Heroes kneeling before Doctor Doom include Spider-Man, Captain America, and Thor. We'll just assume that Doctor Strange will still be alive in 2024, considering we recently had the Death of Doctor Strange limited series and Stephen Strange's resurrection shortly after. As things stand now, readers will want to keep their eyes peeled to see what titles Doctor Doom pops up in next throughout the new year. One place to start is inside the pages of Doctor Strange, as Clea threatens to go to any lengths to protect her husband.

