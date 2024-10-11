Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon and More Weird Marvel Team-Ups Announced

Legendary writer J. Michael Straczynski is bringing his unique brand of storytelling to a set of Marvel one-shots launching next year. Straczynski has penned acclaimed runs on titles such as Amazing Spider-Man, Thor, Fantastic Four, and more, and is currently writing the current volume of Captain America. In January, Straczynski will write a new line of standalone one-shots that bring together some unlikely duos in a mix of unexpected team-ups and action-packed showdowns. If you’ve ever wanted to see Doctor Doom teaming up with Rocket Raccoon or fighting Spider-Man, these are the one-shots you’ll want to check out.

J. Michael Straczynski will be joined by an all-star list of artists for these Marvel one-shots: Will Robson, Bernard Chang, Elena Casagrande, Germán Peralta, Juan Ferreyra, and Phil Noto. Straczynski and Robson kick things off with Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon in January. A description of the story reads, “Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: ask for a favor! What awaits Rocket in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Way!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next story features Volstagg recruiting the Sentinel of Liberty in Straczynski and Chang’s Captain America & Volstagg. “When a war breaks out in the Nine Realms, Volstagg of the Warriors Three turns to the only man skilled enough to end it: Steve Rogers, Captain America!” the description states.

J. Michael Straczynski’s Marvel one-shots revealed

The full list of the one-shots and pairings by J. Michael Straczynski and his artistic collaborators can be found below:

Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon

Captain America & Volstagg

Nick Fury vs. Fin Fang Foom

Hulk & Doctor Strange (plus a backup story starring Aunt May & Agatha Harkness!)

Ghost Rider vs. Galactus

Spider-Man vs. Doctor Doom

“I like to go where the fun is, and the idea of putting together Marvel characters who had either never been paired before, or only minimally, seemed like it would be a ton of fun, and it was even more of a blast than I anticipated,” Straczynski explained. “For the first time we could see the original Nick Fury in China along with the Flying Tigers taking on a newly awakened Fin Fang Foom…go to the edge of time and space with Rocket Raccoon and Doctor Doom…see the Ghost Rider slugging it out with none other than Galactus…Aunt May caught in the midst of a supernatural battle alongside Agatha Harkness…the more unlikely the pairing, the more eccentric the combo, the more fun it was to see it come to life. I’ve been sitting on news of this series for over a year and I’m so excited to know it will finally be hitting newsstands starting in January.”

DOCTOR DOOM & ROCKET RACCOON #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by WILL ROBSON

Cover by GARY FRANK

Promo Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 1/22

CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale 2/26

NICK FURY VS. FIN FANG FOOM #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale March

HULK & DOCTOR STRANGE #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale May

GHOST RIDER VS. GALACTUS #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale June

SPIDER-MAN VS. DOCTOR OCTOPUS #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale June