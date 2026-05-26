DC’s Current Titans, Ranked by Power

The Titans are one of DC’s most interesting and complicated teams. On the one hand, they are the next step forward for the Teen Titans, showing the dedication to heroism and friendship that drove its core cast to become the stars they are today. On the other hand, they have remained trapped in a perpetual loop of nostalgia that drags them back three steps for every two forward. The Titans were founded to bring together some of the greatest friends in comics in a brand-new way, and eventually became a way to elevate the next generation of heroes to show who would lead the superhero community after the Justice League stepped back. Too often, blind love for the past ignores that progress.

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However, with the New Titans series finally here, the Titans are finally stepping into a new direction. A whole new lineup has been introduced, combining a few returning staples and some entirely fresh blood for a truly unique Titans team. Today, we’re going to see how these New Titans hold up by ranking the current roster by their power. As a caveat, Starfire is leaving the team, and Static is only set to join a couple of issues down the road, so neither will be counted for the sake of only ranking the current members on the team. With all that said, let’s theorize about some Titans!

8) Batgirl

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Stephanie Brown, by Cyborg’s own admission, was the underdog pick for the team. She’s the most overlooked of the core Bat-Family, being outclassed in about every major skill by someone else, but that doesn’t mean you should count her out. She’s tenacious like nobody else, and just because she’s not the best doesn’t mean she’s not really, really good in every area that matters. Steph is a fantastic fighter, strategist, hacker, detective, and more, but in terms of raw power, she’s easy to overlook, given that she’s just human at the end of the day. Still, underestimate Steph at your own peril, because under your radar is exactly where she performs best.

7) Nightwing

Nightwing is the most senior Titan and their de facto leader, but on this new iteration of the team, he’s in more of a training or advisory role. In terms of power, he’s in much the same boat as Batgirl, though he does pull ahead by the tiniest margins. Nightwing has shown that he’s on the same level as Batman in terms of fighting ability and other skills numerous times, occasionally even beating the Dark Knight at his own game. Nightwing has a bit more experience and a lot more impressive feats, which earn him a spot above Steph, but not even his acrobatic kicks can get him any higher than this.

6) Eva

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Eva is the newest Titan on this team, introduced at the tail end of issue #34. We haven’t seen much from her yet, but according to Cyborg, she’s an android capable of advanced telepathy, telekinesis, technopathy, and a whole lot more. She was able to interface with Cyborg’s corrupted Mother Box and help purify it, which shows that her control and power must be insane enough to interact with New Genesis technology. Still, we’ve yet to see much destructive potential from her, and while I do not doubt that she can unleash a whole lot of power, I don’t feel comfortable ranking her any higher than this until we see what she can do.

5) Red Devil

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Much like his name implies, Red Devil sports a demonic appearance, a whole lot of fire, and some pretty powerful dark magic. He possesses superhuman strength that lets him smack around tanks without much exertion, and he can let loose a fire breath that burns hot enough to take down Goliath. His dark magic is really what gives him the edge here, as while we don’t know its ceiling, we can definitely assume that it packs a definite punch. Dark magic is better known for raw damage and power at the cost of less control or evil prices, after all, so it can only be reasoned that he can unleash some serious hellfire when he wants to.

4) Terra

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Terra has been an enemy and ally to the Titans plenty of times, but now that she’s an official, long-term member, she can cut loose with her incredible geokinesis. Terra can mold all rocks to her will, and that includes everything from pebbles to mountain-sized chunks of magic-infused stone. She can cause earthquakes that can shake entire cities and tear down buildings with nothing more than a flick of her wrist. There’s a reason that Terra has been an on-again-off-again threat for so long, and it’s not just because she’s iconic. She’s dangerously powerful when she wants to be, because how do you fight the ground beneath your feet?

3) Wonder Girl

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Yara Flor is the newest Wonder Girl, but don’t let that make you think that she isn’t arguably already the strongest. She’s an Amazonian demigoddess, combining the natural abilities of the Amazons with divine strength from her Brazilian river god father. Her raw strength even rivals Wonder Woman’s, letting Yara go toe-to-toe with the mythological Titans and gods themselves. She’s a skilled warrior with all kinds of magical tools under her belt, such as her Bracers of Protection, which can create a shield as powerful as her resolve. Yara is a very, very determined woman. She’s a true Amazonian warrior, and she’s built to bring down even divine threats.

2) Cyborg

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Cyborg was already a powerhouse with his connection to a Mother Box, but he was enhanced even further by the Alpha and Omega Energies from the King Omega tournament. He’s developed a whole array of new abilities, including creating entire hard-light copies of countless enemies and allies from across the years that let him fight the entire New Titans roster at once. He can synthesize adaptations to any threats he faces, from Kryptonite to magic, and is even connected to the Heart of Apokalips. If he learns to fully wield that power, then there will be no limit to his might. He could rewrite the universe on a whim and truly make it into anything he wants.

1) Superman

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Jon Kent, also now going by Tomorrow Man, is the future’s Man of Steel. When it comes to raw power, it’s almost impossible to beat out a Kryptonian. Especially when that Kryptonian is Superman. There’s no true limit to what he’s capable of, from shifting the planet’s axis to crushing the uber-powerful Robo-Cyborg without effort. Clark is one of DC’s strongest heroes, and Jon not only has the potential to surpass him, but he already might have on some levels. His heat vision and super senses are sharper than his dad’s, letting him reach frequencies his dad never could, and Ultraman called his bio-electric punch the strongest punch he’s ever gotten. Jon is the pinnacle of superheroic strength, and he can only get stronger from here.

Which New Titan is your favorite member? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!