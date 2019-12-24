Doctor Who Crossover Trailer Released

Doctor Who will bring two Doctors together for a new story in 2020. Titan Comics will pubish Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Season Two, which will see the Thirteenth Doctor (the current Doctor played by Jodie Whittaker) team up with the Tenth Doctor (who was played on television by fan-favorite star David Tennant) to take on the Weeping Angels, the terrifying, time-sucking alien monsters first introduced in the now-classic Doctor Who episode “Blink.” Jody Houser, who wrote the first season of the Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor comic book series, returns for the second season. This time she’s teaming with Shades of Magic artist Roberta Ingranata. Titan today released a trailer for the story, which you can watch above.

The new story is described as a “reimagining” of “Blink.” The story sees the Weeping Angels and the Autons (the plastic mannequin looking artificial lifeforms that appeared in the first episode of the relaunched Doctor Who television series, “Rose”) arriving in 1960s London. It’s up to the Thirteenth Doctor and Tenth Doctor to stop the city from being caught up in the conflict between the two alien factions. The first issue of the series debuts in January 2020.

Doctor Who is returning with its biggest episode ever on New Year’s Day. The Season 12 premiere episode “Spyfall” is the first two-part episode since Chris Chibnall took over the series as showrunner. In an earlier interview, Chibnall promised that the episode will provide a “movie-like” experience such as Doctor Who fan have never experienced.

“Episode one is probably the biggest episode of Doctor Who we’ve done, or has been done, I would imagine. Physically, there’s a lot of stunts, there’s a lot of locations, it’s a globe-trotting action thriller,” Chibnall said. “But you don’t want to lose sight of character and intimacy and emotion. You can’t do everything at 11.”

Chibnall also says there’s a connective narrative thread running through the season. “The success of last year really emboldens you. All that audience we gathered up last year, we’re now going to take them on a journey into the toy box of Doctor Who,” he said.

“It’s easy to take for granted how loved Doctor Who is around the world and how loved it is in Britain, how important is to the BBC. How important it is to iPlayer – even when the show is off air. It’s got its own space in this world of streaming and on-demand and it’s much more than just linear broadcasting. Look at Netflix and Amazon, who have the back catalog, the importance of it to any number of industrial partners globally is kind of enormous.”

Doctor Who returns on New Year's Day on BBC One and BBC America.