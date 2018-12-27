‘Dragon Ball Super’ Gives Goku and Vegeta New Team Uniforms

The latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga began to reveal some of the juicier details of its new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc,” after the brief introduction that got as an epilogue to the Tournament of Power arc in the previous issue.

We learned that a villain named “Planet-Eater Moro” is at the heart of this new story arc, and that he may indeed be the most dangerous villain that Goku and Vegeta have ever come up against. To that end, it was also revealed that our two Saiyan heroes have some powerful new allies fighting at their side, in the form of the Galactic Patrol!

However, one does not simply form an alliance with the Galactic Patrol: one must actually join the space cops’ ranks in order to fight alongside them – and that’s exactly what Goku and Vegeta do!

As you an see in the pic above, Goku and Vegeta are none too happy when they find out that the Galactic Patrol requires its recruits to wear uniforms. The armor that the Patrol uses proves to be way to heavy and cumbersome for the Saiyan warriors’ liking, so as a compromise the police force simply slaps its official insignia onto Goku and Vegeta’s traditional uniforms. As you can plainly read above, even this caveat isn’t enough to keep the two Saiyans happy!

This latest chapter of the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc” delivered an interesting mix of ominous foreshadow and humorous asides. So far, the two biggest figures of intrigue seem to be the villain, Planet-Eater Moro (who’s basically Marvel’s Galactus),and Meerus, the top elite of the Galactic Patrol.

Meerus is able to move so fast that he not only was able to KO both Goku and Vegeta with no effort, but was also able to evade Vegeta’s razor-sharp senses, when the Saiyan prince was observing Meerus in action on the battlefield. Now that Goku and Vegeta have been officially inducted into the Galactic Patrol, Dragon Ball Super will be exploring an interesting new team dynamic, with Meerus serving as a pivotal player, who could ultimately turn out to be an MVP ally, or his own threat to the Dragon Fighters of Universe 7 Earth.

…That’s to say nothing of Moro, who could just as quickly turn a battle with Goku and/or Vegeta into the horrific sacrifice of an entire planet!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Supercurrently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.