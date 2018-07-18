‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Epic Gohan vs. Kefla Fight

Dragon Ball Super fans were excited by some big changes to the Tournament of Power arc in the latest issue of the manga – and that excitement will continue in the upcoming issue, which sets up an epic fight between Gohan and Kefla, the fused form of Universe 6 Saiyans Kale and Caulifla!

Gohan: “Father, please settle things with Jiren! I’ll do something about Kefla.”

Goku: “Gohan…”

Kefla: “……Who…are you?”

Gohan: “A Saiyan like you. Raised on Earth.”

End text: "Hit hard! Son Gohan!!"



As you can see in the panel featured above, the upcoming issue will feature the Kale and Caulifla fusion, which will apparently give Goku trouble, as Jiren seems to also be a rising threat on the battlefield. Before Goku can get overwhelmed though, Gohan steps up, ready to challenge Kefla on his own, as his father continues the fight with Jiren:

This deviation from the events of the Tournament of Power arc in the anime continues to be significant in some serious ways. First of all, seeing Goku and Gohan actually interacting on the battlefield is already a pretty big change; having Gohan step up and battle for his father is downright unheard of in Dragon Ball Super! Also, the notion that Gohan is going to be able to step up and handle his own in a battle with the likes of Kefla is a massive change from how the anime basically nerfed his power levels, even in the midst of the Tournament of Power, which pushed Vegeta and Goku to epic new transformations.

That latter point is an especially big question here, as both Kale and Caulifla are significantly stronger in the manga, which means Gohan is facing a fused fighter that should arguably be able to keep pace with Goku in his Ultra Instinct “Omen” state. Will the manga reveal some kind of new Gohan power-up? It would certainly be a welcome change that many fans would embrace. Guess we’ll know soon enough.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.